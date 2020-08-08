Xfinity Series: Cindric withstands weather delay to win at Road America

"Road America is one of those special race tracks," Cindric said before the race. "It’s one of those race tracks you want to win at. It’s one of the most coveted race tracks and in North America and anyone that comes from any part of the globe to race there."

The 14-turn road course is 4.048 miles in length.

"You get to take advantage a lot of the long straightaways, the front straightaway and the stretch heading to Turn 5," Cindric said. "You get up to 180 mph in a NASCAR, but our cars don’t stop so we have to break really early and really hard for really long. The surface is really abrasive and I compare it to a Homestead or an Atlanta. I mean we have so much tire wear at a racetrack like that."

Pit-road procedures will be modified for the stand alone race that will see the field be frozen at the time of caution.

"It kind of opens up room for being able to do more changes under your pit stops as well because you have more time to look over the car," Cindric said. "I think it’s 40 seconds or something like that that you’re allowed to leave afterwards. So it’s it definitely opens up the box a little bit more in that aspect but I think strategy-wise it definitely puts things more straight up."

