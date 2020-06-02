Xfinity: Gragson wiggles past Allgaier to win

Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., for his second win of the season.
Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s race team. Gragson was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR's second-tier series.
His victory Monday night was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier's lead. The Chevrolet teammates lined up side-by-side for the restart with seven laps remaining but Allgaier cleared him on the restart.
Gragson chased him and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution.
"I really apologize to Justin and the (number) 7 team, that's not how I want to race," Gragson said. "I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom and I tried to slip to the bottom and I just got too loose.
"This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and sliding."
Gragson had to race Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in a two-lap overtime finish but beat them both to claim the checkered flag. Gragson climbed the fence at empty Bristol in celebration.
He joined Briscoe as the only drivers with two Xfinity Series victories this year and praised crew chief David Elenz for sticking with him and helping him improve at Bristol. He had one top-10 in two Xfinity races at Bristol last year, and one top-10 in a pair of visits to the bullring in the Truck Series in 2018.
"I was terrible here in trucks and Xfinity," Gragson said. "My crew chief chief believed in me and he wanted me to come back and run with them and Dave Elenz is the man."
Allgaier led a race-high 156 laps but finished 18th after the wreck.
"I'm more mad at myself for making a mistake and getting off the bottom," Allgaier said. "But, yeah, we got wrecked."
Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch to win at Darlington two weeks ago, finished second in a Ford.
Jones and Harrison Burton were third and fourth in a pair of Toyota's. The top four are eligible to race for a $100,000 bonus Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Myatt Snyder rounded out the top-five.
FORMULA ONE: Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing.
The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.
Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the European swing on Sept. 6.
"Over the past two months Formula One has been working closely with all partners, authorities, the FIA and the 10 teams to create a revised calendar that will allow a return to racing in a way that is safe," the FIA said. "Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, the details of the wider calendar will be finalized in the coming weeks."
There will be no spectators allowed to attend, although there may be later in the year if health conditions allow it.
"It is currently expected that the opening races will be closed events," the FIA said. "But it is hoped fans will be able to join events again when it is safe to do so."
Four races have been canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic — the season-opening Australian GP, the Monaco GP, the French GP and the Netherlands GP.
F1 remains hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races by rearranging the six that were postponed and finishing the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.
"I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula One," F1 chairman Chase Carey said. "We know the return of Formula One will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world."
Bobby Epstein, President of the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas said he remains hopeful of hosting the U.S. Grand Prix later this year. It was held on Nov. 3 last year.
State orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allow professional sports events to include fans at up to 25 percent of stadium capacity, but that has been complicated by local rules limiting public gatherings.
