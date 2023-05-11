Xavier U. Grandberry, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, and criminal trespass.
Xavier U. Grandberry
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with more than a dozen felonies in connection to multiple burglaries of local businesses during March a…
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Waterford police say the motorist suspected of driving his SUV into a Subway sandwich shop twice is "embarrassed" and that investigators belie…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.