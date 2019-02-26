22619-BITSEEDY-MUG.jpg

Xavier T. Bitseedy, 3600 E. Martin Ave., Cudahy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams).

