Xavier R Scott

Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), attempt second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).

