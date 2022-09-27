Xavier O. Culpepper, Brookfield, Wisconsin, trespass to medical facility, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A Union Grove man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Caledonia before stealing $150 from her.
One of the best things about shopping is finding a good deal. Finding something for the fraction of its suggested price is a reward in itself. But what if everything you find in a store was a deal?
Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.
A St. Vincent de Paul thrift store is returning to Racine after a nearly decade-long absence. It opens Thursday at 2118 Rapids Drive.
There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc's manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street.
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Colle…
He demanded money from them, saying "(Expletive), give me your (expletive) money," and stole over $1,500 from the two men, according to a criminal complaint.
The suspect had an initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show, where a $15,000 cash bond was set.
In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."
Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers, including the name of a Racine County deputy, from Barnes' list of endorsements.
