Xavier Desun Taylor

Xavier Taylor

Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

