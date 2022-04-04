 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Xavier D. Jackson

  • 0
Xavier Jackson

Xavier D. Jackson, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News