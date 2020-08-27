Wustum Museum to reopen Sept. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Art Museum (RAM) and RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts temporarily closed its doors in March. RAM reopened its Downtown Racine campus on Aug. 5 and now Wustum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Wustum is resuming operation with limited hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The number of museum guests will be limited to 25 people. Those who arrive after reaching this occupancy limit will be invited to leave their cell phone number with reception staff and will receive a call once there is vacancy. Staff and visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times.

Biennial exhibit

Opening alongside the museum is the biennial exhibition "Wisconsin Photography 2020," a statewide competition organized by the museum since 1979. Featuring 85 pieces from 30 Wisconsin photographers, this year's show will be on view through Nov. 28.

Of 1,040 pieces submitted by 104 Wisconsin artists, approximately one-third of the artists were accepted into this year’s juried show. Lisa Volpe, this year's exhibit juror, is the associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas.

Since attendance usually surpasses the current Wustum capacity of 25 visitors for this event, a virtual opening reception and awards ceremony will be held online this year at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, via the video conference app Zoom. A link to participate will be available at ramart.org.

