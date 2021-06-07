Wustum Museum to host all media juried exhibit

RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., continues a significant tradition with the opening of "Racine and Vicinity Show 2021: All Media Juried Competition" on Wednesday, June 16.

A glimpse into local talent, this juried exhibition showcases work from artists residing throughout Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as RAM members from in or outside the area. This year's show, open through Aug. 14, features 99 accepted pieces by 96 artists.

Of the 376 pieces submitted by 206 artists, only approximately one-quarter were chosen by juror Diana Bolander for this year's exhibition. Bolander has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018.

Bolander also selected this year's award winners, who will receive their prizes during the virtual awards presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, via Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration for the Zoom event is available at ramart.org.

Wustum Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0