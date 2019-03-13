KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking writers to serve on its community blog team. Bloggers will be asked to explore the area as “tourists in their own town” and to share their favorite ways to enjoy Kenosha.
The KACVB are looking for individuals with interesting perspectives on the community or specific interests pertaining to travel and tourism topics. Strong writing skills are a must. Some photography skills are also preferred. Those who enjoy photography and creating short videos are especially encouraged to apply. The bloggers must be willing to write at least one blog per month from June 2019 to May 2020. This is an unpaid, one-year commitment.
To apply, go to http://bit.ly/2019VKblogApp. The KACVB will review applications before selecting approximately 10 bloggers. Applications must be received by April 5. The new community blog team will be announced publicly during National Travel & Tourism Week May 5-11.
For more information, contact Laura Tyunaitis, community relations manager, at 262-654-7307, ext. 12, or via email at Laura@VisitKenosha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.