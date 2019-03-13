KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking writers to serve on its community blog team. Bloggers will be asked to explore the area as “tourists in their own town” and to share their favorite ways to enjoy Kenosha.

The KACVB are looking for individuals with interesting perspectives on the community or specific interests pertaining to travel and tourism topics. Strong writing skills are a must. Some photography skills are also preferred. Those who enjoy photography and creating short videos are especially encouraged to apply. The bloggers must be willing to write at least one blog per month from June 2019 to May 2020. This is an unpaid, one-year commitment.

To apply, go to http://bit.ly/2019VKblogApp. The KACVB will review applications before selecting approximately 10 bloggers. Applications must be received by April 5. The new community blog team will be announced publicly during National Travel & Tourism Week May 5-11.

For more information, contact Laura Tyunaitis, community relations manager, at 262-654-7307, ext. 12, or via email at Laura@VisitKenosha.com.

