Wrigley turnstiles to start clicking

The Chicago Cubs achieved step one in the quest to have fans back in Wrigley Field.

Now their focus shifts to safely implementing the details they presented to the city. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the Cubs and White Sox can have a 20% capacity at their respective stadiums.

For the Cubs, that equates to 8,274 fans per home game. President of Baseball Operations Crane Kenney told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday that the team asked for a higher capacity, but the city and state wanted to take a “walk before you run” approach, which Kenney said the Cubs are “completely in agreement with.”

“We know that if there’s any sort of transmission tracked back to a baseball game, we’re going to be closed again and we’re not gonna have any fans,” Kenney said. “So safety was absolutely first in everyone’s mind. The 20 percent seems like a good starting point for all of us. We do hope to graduate up beyond 20 percent.”

20% capacity is roughly the break-even point for the team, Kenney said, when accounting for the cost to operate Wrigley and be fully staffed.