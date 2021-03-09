Wrigley turnstiles to start clicking

The Chicago Cubs achieved step one in the quest to have fans back in Wrigley Field.
Now their focus shifts to safely implementing the details they presented to the city. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the Cubs and White Sox can have a 20% capacity at their respective stadiums.
For the Cubs, that equates to 8,274 fans per home game. President of Baseball Operations Crane Kenney told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday that the team asked for a higher capacity, but the city and state wanted to take a “walk before you run” approach, which Kenney said the Cubs are “completely in agreement with.”
“We know that if there’s any sort of transmission tracked back to a baseball game, we’re going to be closed again and we’re not gonna have any fans,” Kenney said. “So safety was absolutely first in everyone’s mind. The 20 percent seems like a good starting point for all of us. We do hope to graduate up beyond 20 percent.”
20% capacity is roughly the break-even point for the team, Kenney said, when accounting for the cost to operate Wrigley and be fully staffed.
Successfully navigating the first homestand is a key to reaching a higher stadium capacity. After opening the 2021 season with six home games, the Cubs embark on a six-game road trip before returning to Wrigley on April 16. That two-week window should reveal whether there have been any incidents of transmission. The hope is should they get through without any COVID-19 issues being traced back to the first week of Cubs games that conversations on increasing stadium capacity could follow. The increase in people becoming vaccinated, which is expected to continue in the coming weeks, can help lead to more fans in ballparks too.
“Between now and opening day, you’re looking at another 16 million Americans who are going to get a vaccine and between the first homestand on the second homestand, you’ll have several million more people in this country vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, a medical advisor from Advocate Healthcare the Cubs have worked with during the process.
“We won’t relax any of our safety measures. But what it does is provides an extra layer of protection that then allows you to gradually increase the capacity because it becomes a safer environment.”
The team is confident fans can safely be welcomed back into the ballpark. The Cubs highlighted the Super Bowl (with 33% capacity) and the World Series (30% capacity) as examples of leagues hosting outdoor events without COVID-19 spread. They also believe the protocols followed during the 2020 season and how they implemented safety measures provide a track record for success.
One of the biggest challenges that awaits: mask-wearing enforcement in the stands. Fans are allowed to remove their masks if actively eating or drinking. Otherwise, masks are to worn at all times; gaiters and masks with exhalation values are not allowed.
Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has returned to training camp after he was kept away for a couple days for violating baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.
The team said Sunday that Strop was being kept away from his teammates, and that Major League Baseball was going to decide when he was allowed to rejoin the team. The team confirmed Strop’s return on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Strop is in camp on a minor league deal. He is trying to make it back to the majors after a tough season last year.
The veteran right-hander signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with Cincinnati after the 2019 season. He was let go by the Reds last August and then signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. But he didn’t appear in a big league game for the rest of the year.
YANKEES: Left-hander Zack Britton needs surgery to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and seems certain to miss the start of the season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the need for an operation following New York’s 6-5 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
Britton will return to New York on Wednesday. Head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad will perform the surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
“As far as timetables and stuff like that, we’ll have more in the coming day or two days,” Boone said.
Boone said Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament was not suspected of being hurt, an injury that if diagnosed could lead to Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday.