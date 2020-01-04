Wrestling Agate Jan. 6

(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
Cheesehead Invitational
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Simley 614.5, 2. Mt. Carmel 554.5, 3. Southeast Polk 506.5, 4. St. Paris Graham 452, 5. Mukwonago 427, 6. Fennimore 402.5, 7. Kaukauna 399, 8. Kasson-Mantorville 360, 9. Stoughton 331.5, 10. Burlington 328.5, 21. Waterford 161.5.
Burlington individual results
106 — T. Kiesler 3-2, 18th, pinned by Dial, Aurora Christian, 2:08 in 17th-place match. 113 — Bird 4-3, seventh, pinned Hanson, Southeast Polk, 3:57 in seventh-place match. 120 — Koenen 3-4, eighth, medical forfeit to Munoz-Flores, Lockport, in seventh-place match. 126 — Cortez 1-3. 132 — Stevenson 4-4, 13th, dec. over Wiemann, Mason City, 4-2 in 13th-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 3-3, 22nd, pinned by Schmid, Edwardsville, 2:30 in 21st-place match. 145 — Ehlen 3-4, seventh, medical forfeit by Schriever, Mason City, in seventh-place match. 152 — E. Kiesler 2-3. 160 — Kumprey 5-3, 11th, dec. over McDanel, St. Paris Graham, 6-0 in 11th-place match. 170 — Skrundz 5-3, sixth, medical forfeit to Polczynski, Arrowhead Union, in fifth-place match. 182 — Gehring 6-2, fifth, pinned Spilde, Stoughton, 1:35 in fifth-place match. 195 — Wallace 4-2, ninth, dec. over Barrandey, Warren Township, 12-6 in ninth-place match. 220 — Tiedt 5-3, 11th, pinned LeBreck, Neuqua Valley, 1:24 in 11th-place match.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 4-4, sixth, dec. by Sims, Joliet Catholic, 6-5 in fifth-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 4-1, 17th, tech fall over Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville, in 17th-place match. 126 — Ha. Halter 5-2, seventh, medical forfeit by Rivera, Stoughton, in seventh-place match. 132 — Rudzinski 1-6, 16th, dec. by Driessen, Hartford Union, in 15th-place match. 138 — Jo. Cherba 2-5, 15th, dec. over Eliszewski, Mukwonago, 7-6 in 15th-place match. 145 — Winski 2-3, 20th, dec. by Ortiz, Warren Township, 8-6 in 19th-place match. 152 — French 3-2, 18th, pinned by Dohman, Simley, 2:29 in 17th-place match. 160 — Ja. Cherba 2-6, 14th, pinned by Boone, Lockport, 3:41 in 13th-place match. 170 — Danowski 4-1, 17th, dec. over Thomas, St. Paris Graham, 5-1 in 17th-place match. 182 — Kaminski 4-4, 13th, medical forfeit by King, Lyons Township, in 13th-place match.
West Allis Hale Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Muskego 253, 2. Nathan Hale 159, 3. Waukesha North 120, 4. Sussex Hamilton 92, 5. Whitefish Bay 89, 6. Milwaukee King 88, 7. Case 87, 8. Milwaukee Riverside 69, 9. Fort Atkinson 61, 10. Milwaukee Hamilton 50.
Case individual results
106 — Driver 3-1, fifth, maj. dec. over Friedrich, Sussex Hamilton, 9-0 in fifth-place match. 113 — Salgado 2-2, sixth, maj. dec. by Corstvet, Muskego, 10-0 in fifth-place match. 120 — Jankowski 2-1, second, pinned by Gzenia, Muskego, 0:23 in first-place match. 126 — Wahlen 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Morgan, Milwaukee King, 14-6 in third-place match. 138 — Alanis 1-2. 145 — Jackson 3-1, fifth, dec. over Steffen, Muskego, 7-4 in fifth-place match. 152 — Fuentes 0-2. 170 — Servantez 1-2, fourth, pinned by Mitchell, Milwaukee King, 1:00 in third-place match. 182 — McGuire 1-2, fourth, dec. by Vazquez, Nathan Hale, 8-2 in third-place match. 195 — Luna 2-2, sixth, pinned by Jackson, Milwaukee King, 2:37 in fifth-place match. 285 — Arias 1-2, fourth, pinned by Bock, Muskego, 2:28 in third-place match.
Kenosha Bradford Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Janesville Parker 198, 2. Westosha Central 163, 3. Bradford 134, 4. Shoreland 85, 5. Milwaukee Marshall 77.5, 6. Madison West 77, 7. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 73.5, 8. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie 72, 9. Clinton 59, 10. Palmyra-Eagle 43.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie individual results
113 — Ford 2-3, fourth, pinned by Arlen Palmen, Westosha Central, 5:32 in third-place match. 120 — J. Sanchez 0-4, fifth, pinned by Torres, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 0:20 in fourth round. 132 — D. Sanchez 4-1, third, dec. over Kann, Milwaukee Marshall, 17-10 in third-place match. 145 — Perugini 1-4, seventh, pinned Schuster, Palmyra-Eagle, 1:40 in seventh-place match. 152 — Falaschi 2-3, sixth, pinned by Blaylock, Milwaukee Marshall, 0:29 in fifth-round. 160 — Simic 1-4, eighth, pinned by Otiz, Clinton, 1:32 in seventh-place match. 170 — Lafountain 2-3, fourth, pinned by Burke, Madison West, 3:38 in third-place match. 182 — Garduno 1-3, sixth, pinned by Cook, Milwaukee Marshall, 1:40 in fifth-place match. 195 — Cruz 1-2, third, pinned by Acosta, Janesville Parker, 0:43 in third round. 220 — Gillentine 2-3, eighth, double-forfeit in seventh-place match. 285 — Mulder 2-3, fourth, pinned by Thompson, Madison West, 2:39 in fifth round.