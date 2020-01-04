Wrestling Agate Jan. 6

113 — Ford 2-3, fourth, pinned by Arlen Palmen, Westosha Central, 5:32 in third-place match. 120 — J. Sanchez 0-4, fifth, pinned by Torres, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 0:20 in fourth round. 132 — D. Sanchez 4-1, third, dec. over Kann, Milwaukee Marshall, 17-10 in third-place match. 145 — Perugini 1-4, seventh, pinned Schuster, Palmyra-Eagle, 1:40 in seventh-place match. 152 — Falaschi 2-3, sixth, pinned by Blaylock, Milwaukee Marshall, 0:29 in fifth-round. 160 — Simic 1-4, eighth, pinned by Otiz, Clinton, 1:32 in seventh-place match. 170 — Lafountain 2-3, fourth, pinned by Burke, Madison West, 3:38 in third-place match. 182 — Garduno 1-3, sixth, pinned by Cook, Milwaukee Marshall, 1:40 in fifth-place match. 195 — Cruz 1-2, third, pinned by Acosta, Janesville Parker, 0:43 in third round. 220 — Gillentine 2-3, eighth, double-forfeit in seventh-place match. 285 — Mulder 2-3, fourth, pinned by Thompson, Madison West, 2:39 in fifth round.