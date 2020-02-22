Wrestling Agate for Feb. 24

WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie Sectional
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Mukwonago 201, 2. Burlington 158, 3. Waterford 124, 4. Bradford/Reuther 64, 5. Franklin 55.5, 6. Park 51, 7. Union Grove 48, 8. Oak Creek 47, 9. Indian Trail 21.5, 10. Wilmot 14, 11. Horlick 13, T-13. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie 0, T-13. Case 0.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 0-1. 113 — Bird 3-0, first, dec. over Aziz, Franklin, 5-3 in first-place match. 120 — Koenen 3-1, second, pinned Paladino, Oak Creek, 4:28 in second-place match. 126 — Cortez 0-1. 132 — A. Skrundz 0-1. 145 — Ehlen 3-0, first, dec. over Cole Ramos, Bradford/Reuther, 6-1 in first-place match. 152 — Welker 3-1, second, pinned Sackman, Union Grove, 1:43 in second-place match. 160 — Kumprey 3-0, first, dec. over Danowski, Waterford, 5-2 in first-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 1-2, fourth, medical forfeit to Seward, Westosha Central, in third-place match. 182 — Gehring 3-0, first, pinned Haeger, Oak Creek, 1:57 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Krimpelbein, Mukwonago, 15-7 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 1-2, fourth, dec. by Campbell, Park, 8-6 in third-place match.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 3-0, first, dec. over Sino, Franklin, 3-2 in first-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 1-2, fourth, dec. by C. Goebel, Mukwonago, 6-2 in third-place match. 120 — Je. Cherba 0-1. 126 — Ha. Halter 3-0, first, pinned Mendoza, Park, 2:59 in first-place match. 132 — Jo. Cherba 3-0, first, dec. over T. Goebel, Mukwonago, 2-1 in first-place match. 138 — Rudzinski 0-1. 145 — Winski 1-2, fourth, pinned by Stokhaug, Mukwonago, 0:52 in third-place match. 152 — French 0-1. 160 — Danowski 3-1, second, won by default over Pye, Wilmot, in second-place match. 170 — Kaminski 3-0, first, dec. over Stromberg, Mukwonago, 9-4 in first-place match. 182 — Ja. Cherba 1-2, fourth, pinned by Berrios, Mukwonago, 3:13 in third-place match.
Park individual results
126 — Mendoza 3-1, second, won by default over McCray, Horlick, in second-place match. 138 — Bolton 2-2, third, lost by default to Castillo, Bradford/Reuther, in second-place match. 152 — Wojciechowski 0-1. 182 — Nielsen 0-1. 195 — Ford 1-2, fourth, pinned by Ford, Union Grove, 4:18 in third-place match. 220 — Campbell 2-2, third, lost in tie breaker to Willmann, Mukwonago, 7-1 in second-place match. 285 — Valadez 1-2, fourth, dec. by Vasquez, Bradford/Reuther, 6-1 in third-place match.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 2-2, third, lost by default to Sino, Franklin, in second-place match. 126 — Cook 0-1. 132 — Ca. Willis 1-2, fourth, dec. by Cor. Ramos, Bradford/Reuther, 7-1 in third-place match. 145 — Moore 0-1. 152 — Sackman 2-2, third, pinned by Welker, Burlington, 1:43 in second-place match. 160 — Scacco 0-1. 170 — Doberstein 0-1. 182 — Hood 0-1. 195 — Ford 2-2, third, lost by default to Krimpelbein, Mukwonago, in second-place match. 285 — Esch 0-1.
Horlick individual results
126 — McCray 2-2, third, lost by default to Mendoza, Park, in second-place match. 138 — Paez 0-1.
Case individual results
113 — Jankowski 0-1. 170 — Servantez 0-1. 195 — McGuire 0-1. 285 — Arias 0-1.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie individual results
132 — Sanchez 0-1. 195 — Cruz 0-1. 220 — Gillentine 0-1.