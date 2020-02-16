Wrestling Agate for Feb. 17

Horlick individual results

WIAA Division 1 Westosha Central Regional

Burlington individual results

106 — Myszkewicz 3-1, second, dec. Gauger, Wilmot, 9-5 in second-place match. 113 — Bird 3-0, first, pinned Jankowski, Case, 1:21 in first-place match. 120 — Koenen 3-0, first, pinned Baird, Wilmot, 2:44 in first-place match. 126 — Cortez 3-1, second, won by rule over Cook, Union Grove, in second-place match. 132 — A. Skrundz 2-2, fourth, pinned Toby Patterson, Wilmot, 2:49 in fourth-place match. 138 — Stevenson 2-2, third, dec. by Castillo, Bradford, 8-5 in second-place match. 145 — Ehlen 3-0, first, won by injury default over Cole Ramos, Bradford, in first-place match. 152 — Welker 3-0, first, tech. fall Widmar, Bradford, in first-place match. 160 — Kumprey 3-0, first, dec. Pye, Wilmot, 7-2 in first-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 3-0, first, tech. fall Seward, Westosha Central, in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 3-0, first, pinned Erwin, Tremper, 5:00 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 3-0, first, maj. dec. Ford, Union Grove, 17-6 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-0, first, won in overtime over Spencer, Westosha Central, 3-1 in first-place match. 285 — Schulz 0-2, sixth, pinned by Christensen, Wilmot, 0:54 in fifth-place match.