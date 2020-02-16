Wrestling Agate for Feb. 17

(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
WIAA Division 1 Oak Creek Regional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Mukwonago 310, 2. Waterford 206.5, 3. Oak Creek 171, 4. Franklin 131, 5. Park 122, 6. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie 48, 7. Horlick 29.5, 8. South Milwaukee 26.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 3-0, first, dec. Sino, Franklin, 7-4 in first-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 3-1, second, won by rule over Aziz, Franklin, in second-place match. 120 — Je. Cherba 1-2, fourth, won by rule in fourth-place match. 126 — Ha. Halter 3-0, first, dec. Mendoza, Park, 4-2 in first-place match. 132 — Jo. Cherba 3-1, second, maj. dec. Moczynski, Oak Creek, 14-0 in second-place match. 138 — Rudzinski 2-2, third, pinned by Lawrence, Mukwonago, 1:45 in second-place match. 145 — Winski 3-1, second, won by rule over Swanson, Franklin, in second-place match. 152 — French 3-1, second, pinned Jibben, Oak Creek, 2:20 in second-place match. 160 — Danowski 3-0, first, dec. Benn, Mukwonago, 6-3 in first-place match. 170 — Kaminski 3-1, second, pinned Paar, Oak Creek, 4:59 in second-place match. 182 — Ja. Cherba 2-2, third, lost by rule to Berrios, Mukwonago, in second-place match.
Park individual results
126 — Mendoza 3-1, second, won by rule over Klinkerfues, Mukwonago, in second-place match. 138 — Bolton 3-0, first, dec. Rudzinski, 13-6, in first-place match. 152 — Wojciechowski 2-2, fourth, won by rule over Falaschi, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie, in fourth-place match. 160 — E. Johnson 1-2, sixth, maj. dec. by Kochiu, Oak Creek, 10-0 in fifth-place match. 170 — L. Johnson 1-3, fifth, dec. by Rivard, Franklin, 4-0 in fourth-place match. 182 — Nielsen 2-2, fourth, pinned Garduno, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie, 5:06 in fourth-place match. 195 — Ford 3-1, second, pinned Baretz, Franklin, 1:30 in second-place match. 220 — Campbell 1-2, third, lost by rule to Willmann, Mukwonago, in second-place match. 285 — Valadez 1-2, third, lost by rule to Pekar, Franklin, in second-place match.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie individual results
113 — J. Sanchez 0-2. 126 — Aranda 0-2. 132 — D. Sanchez 1-2, fourth, won by rule in fourth-place match. 145 — Perugini 0-2, fifth, lost by rule to Rumpel, Oak Creek, in fourth-place match. 152 — Falaschi 2-2, fifth, lost by rule to Wojciechowski, Park, in fourth-place match. 160 — Moriarity 0-2. 170 — Lafountain 0-2. 182 — Garduno 2-2, fifth, lost by rule to Nielsen, Park, in fourth-place match. 195 — Cruz 1-2, fourth, won by rule in fourth-place match. 220 — Gillentine 1-2, fourth, won by rule in fourth-place match. 285 — Mulder 0-2, fifth, lost by rule to Brodowski, Oak Creek, in fourth-place match.
Horlick individual results
113 — Opichka 0-2, sixth, pinned by Luedtke, Oak Creek, 1:47 in fifth-place match. 126 — McCray 2-2, fourth, tech fall Liegler, Oak Creek, in fourth-place match. 138 — Paez 1-2, fourth, pinned Holz, Oak Creek, 5:49 in fourth-place match. 152 — Jordan 0-2. 170 — Feest 1-2, sixth, pinned by Rivard, Franklin, 2:00 in fifth-place match.
WIAA Division 1 Westosha Central Regional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 290.5, 2. Union Grove 183, 3. Indian Trail 135.5, 4. Wilmot 131, 5. Bradford 127, 6. Westosha Central 101.5, 7. Tremper 91.5, 8. Case 91.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 3-1, second, dec. Gauger, Wilmot, 9-5 in second-place match. 113 — Bird 3-0, first, pinned Jankowski, Case, 1:21 in first-place match. 120 — Koenen 3-0, first, pinned Baird, Wilmot, 2:44 in first-place match. 126 — Cortez 3-1, second, won by rule over Cook, Union Grove, in second-place match. 132 — A. Skrundz 2-2, fourth, pinned Toby Patterson, Wilmot, 2:49 in fourth-place match. 138 — Stevenson 2-2, third, dec. by Castillo, Bradford, 8-5 in second-place match. 145 — Ehlen 3-0, first, won by injury default over Cole Ramos, Bradford, in first-place match. 152 — Welker 3-0, first, tech. fall Widmar, Bradford, in first-place match. 160 — Kumprey 3-0, first, dec. Pye, Wilmot, 7-2 in first-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 3-0, first, tech. fall Seward, Westosha Central, in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 3-0, first, pinned Erwin, Tremper, 5:00 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 3-0, first, maj. dec. Ford, Union Grove, 17-6 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-0, first, won in overtime over Spencer, Westosha Central, 3-1 in first-place match. 285 — Schulz 0-2, sixth, pinned by Christensen, Wilmot, 0:54 in fifth-place match.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 3-0, first, pinned Gauger, Wilmot, 2:28 in first-place match. 126 — Cook 1-2, third, lost by rule to Cortez, Burlington, in second-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 3-0, first, dec. Cor. Ramos, Bradford, 4-1 in first-place match. 138 — Cozard 0-2, sixth, overtime win by Handorf, Wilmot, 7-5 in fifth-place match. 145 — Moore 1-2, third, pinned by Cole Ramos, Bradford, 2:35 in second-place match. 152 — Sackman 3-1, second, dec. Widmar, Bradford, 4-2 in second-place match. 160 — Scacco 2-2, third, pinned by Pye, Wilmot, 3:36 in second-place match. 170 — Doberstein 2-2, third, maj. dec. by Seward, Westosha Central, 14-0 in second-place match. 182 — Hood 2-2, third, dec. by Erwin, Tremper, 10-4 in second-place match. 195 — Ford 3-1, second, pinned Connell, Indian Trail, 0:57 in second-place match. 220 — Geiss 2-2, fifth, pinned by Townsend, Indian Trail, 3:23 in fourth-place match. 285 — Esch 1-2, third, lost by rule to Kochersperger, Indian Trail, in second-place match.
Case individual results
106 — Driver 1-2, sixth, pinned by Basken, Indian Trail, 2:22 in fifth-place match. 113 — Jankowski 2-2, third, pinned by Pichardo, Wilmot, 5:15 in second-place match. 120 — Wahlen 2-2, fifth, lost by rule to Mountain, Indian Trail, in fourth-place match. 132 — Alanis 0-2. 138 — Diener 0-2. 152 — Meier 1-2, sixth, pinned by Henderson, Tremper, 1:54 in fifth-place match. 160 — Fuentes 2-2, fifth, pinned by Hansen, Tremper, 3:40 in fourth-place match. 170 — Servantez 2-2, fourth, pinned Wiltberger, Wilmot, 1:51 in fourth-place match. 182 — Webster 2-2, fifth, pinned by Sekey, Westosha Central, 1:18 in fourth-place. 195 — McGuire 2-2, fourth, tech. fall Gontscharow, Tremper, in fourth-place match. 220 — Kitzing 0-2, sixth, pinned by Geiss, Union Grove, 3:32 in fifth-place match. 285 — Arias 2-2, fourth, won by rule over Christensen, Westosha Central, in fourth-place match.