Wrestling agate for Feb. 8

Southern Lakes Conference Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 239.5, 2. Waterford 225.5, 3. Union Grove 185.5, 4. Elkhorn 165, 5. Wilmot 114, 6. Westosha Central 110, 7. Delavan-Darien 108, 8. Badger 74.5.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Hennessey, Delavan-Darien, 9-1 in third-place match. 113 — Bird 3-0, first, dec. over Jo. Stritesky, Badger, 8-1 in first-place match. 120 — Koenen 3-0, first, pinned Torres, Elkhorn, 3:17 in first-place match. 132 — Stevenson 2-1, third, dec. over Chelminiak, Delavan-Darien, 3-1 in third-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 2-2, fourth, pinned by Handorf, Wilmot, 4:06 in third-place match. 145 — Ehlen 3-0, first, pinned Winski, Waterford, 5:58 in first-place match. 152 — Welker 3-0, first, dec. over French, Waterford, 17-11 in first-place match. 160 — Karnes 1-2, fifth, pinned M. Sekey, Westosha Central, 2:12 in fifth-place match. 170 — Skrundz 3-0, first, dec. over Kaminski, Waterford, 7-0 in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 3-0, first, pinned G. Scacco, Union Grove, 1:17 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 3-0, first, pinned Hood, Union Grove, 1:13 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 2-1, second, dec. by Spencer, Westosha Central, 3-1 in first-place match. 285 — Micke 0-2.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 3-0, first, dec. over Showalter, Elkhorn, 11-7 in first-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 3-1, third, inj. default by Leahy, Wilmot, in third-place match. 120 — Je. Cherba 2-2, fourth, pinned by Co. Willis, Union Grove, 0:32 in third-place match. 126 — Ha. Halter 3-0, first, tech fall over Slack, Elkhorn, in first-place match. 132 — Rudzinski 1-2, fifth, tech fall over D. Woyak, Elkhorn, in fifth-place match. 138 — Jo. Cherba 3-0, first, pinned Jar. Greidanus, Delavan-Darien, 3:01 in first-place match. 145 — Winski 2-1, second, pinned by Ehlen, Burlington, 5:58 in first-place match. 152 — French 2-1, second, dec. by Welker, Burlington, 17-11 in first-place match. 160 — Danowski 2-1, third, maj. dec. over D. Scacco, Union Grove, 10-2 in third-place match. 170 — Kaminski 2-1, second, dec. by Skrundz, Burlington, 7-0 in first-place match. 182 — Ja. Cherba 2-2, fourth, pinned by B. Sekey, Westosha Central, 4:42 in third-place match. 195 — Trafelet 1-2, fourth, pinned by Page, Elkhorn, 0:55 in third-place match. 285 — Morawetz 2-2, fifth, pinned Nova, Delavan-Darien, 0:58 in fifth-place match.
Union Grove individual results
120 — Co. Willis 2-1, third, pinned Je. Cherba, Waterford, 0:32 in third-place match. 126 — Cook 2-1, third, pinned Jac. Greidanus, Delavan-Darien, 2:33 in third-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 2-1, second, dec. by Ja. Stritesky, Badger, 7-4 in first-place match. 138 — Cozard 1-3, sixth, pinned by Peter, Badger, 3:51 in fifth-place match. 145 — Moore 2-1, third, dec. over Q. Woyak, Elkhorn, 6-0 in third-place match. 152 — Sackman 2-2, fourth, overtime win by Hanson, Delavan-Darien, 2-0 in third-place match. 160 — D. Scacco 2-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Danowski, Waterford, 10-2 in third-place match. 170 — Doberstein 1-3, fifth, inj. default by Ornberg, Wilmot, in fifth-place match. 182 — G. Scacco 2-1, second, pinned by Gehring, Burlington, 1:17 in first-place match. 195 — Hood 2-1, second, pinned by Wallace, Burlington 1:13 in first-place match. 220 — Ford 3-1, third, pinned Devall, Wilmot, 2:04 in third-place match. 285 — Esch 3-1, third, dec. over Tucknott, Wilmot, 5-2 in third-place match.
Southeast Conference Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 228.5, 2. Franklin 209.5, 3. Bradford 165.5, 4. Park 140, 5. Indian Trail 121, 6. Tremper 112.5, 7. Case 84.5, 8. Horlick 69.
Park individual results
106 — Bailey-Prescott 0-3, sixth, tech fall by Pignotti, Bradford, in fifth-place match. 113 — Vick-Baker 2-2, fifth, dec. over Sullivan, Indian Trail, 6-1 in fifth-place match. 126 — Mendoza 3-0, first, pinned McCray, Horlick, 1:48 in first-place match. 132 — Brendel 1-3, sixth, maj. dec. by Mazmierczak, Franklin, 15-3 in fifth-place match. 152 — E. Johnson 1-2, fifth, pinned Jordan, Horlick, 3:43 in fifth-place match. 160 — Brannon 2-2, fourth, disqualified to Hansen, Tremper, in third-place match. 170 — L. Johnson 3-0, first, dec. over Rivard, Franklin, 5-4 in first-place match. 182 — Nielsen 2-1, second, dec. by Haeger, Oak Creek, 3-1 in first-place match. 195 — Ford 2-1, second, pinned by Paar, Oak Creek, 4:32 in first-place match. 220 — Campbell 2-1, third, pinned Townsend, Indian Trail, 0:28 in third-place match. 285 — Valadez 2-1, second, pinned by Vasquez, Bradford, 1:56 in first-place match.
Case individual results
113 — Jankowski 3-1, third, tech fall over Villalobos, Bradford, in third-place match. 120 — Wahlen 2-2, fifth, pinned Jaimes, Bradford, 4:24 in fifth-place match. 126 — Leon 0-3, sixth, pinned by Bonney, Franklin, 2:15 in fifth-place match. 132 — Alanis 0-2. 138 — Diener 0-3, sixth, pinned by Holz, Oak Creek, 1:26 in fifth-place match. 152 — Meier 2-2, fourth, pinned by VanWeelden, Franklin, 2:23 in third-place match. 160 — Fuentes 2-2, fifth, pinned Douglas, Bradford, 1:38 in fifth-place match. 182 — Webster 2-2, fifth, dec. over Smith, Bradford, 10-9 in fifth-place match. 195 — McGuire 1-3, fourth, dec. by Baretz, Franklin 12-6 in third-place match. 220 — Kitzling 1-3, fifth, won by default in fifth-place match. 285 — Arias 1-2, fifth, pinned Martinezdelcotera, Franklin, 0:00 in fifth-place match.
Horlick individual results
120 — Opichka 2-2, fourth, pinned by Mountain, Indian Trail, 2:05 in third-place match. 126 — McCray 2-1, second, pinned by Mendoza, Park, 1:48 in first-place match. 138 — Paez 3-1, third, maj. dec. over Summers, Franklin, 13-1 in third-place match. 152 — Jordan 1-3, sixth, pinned by E. Johnson, Park, 3:43 in fifth-place match. 160 — Lynch 0-2. 170 — Feest 3-1, third, pinned Heiden, Oak Creek, 2:43 in third-place match.
Metro/Midwest Classic Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. Christian Life 242.5, 2. St. Catherine's 165, 3. Marin Luther 145, 4. Shoreland Lutheran 109, 5. Lake Country Lutheran 89, 6. St. Joseph 80, 7. Living Word Lutheran 46, 8. St. John's 36.5.
St. Catherine's individual results
106 — Ford 3-0, first, pinned Wienke, Shoreland Lutheran, 3:12 in third round. 120 — J. Sanchez 1-4, seventh, dec. over Freeland, Lake Country Lutheran, 9-7 in seventh-place match. 126 — Aranda 3-2, second, pinned by Calabrese, Christian Life, 1:06 in first-place match. 132 — D. Sanchez 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Santarelli, Christian Life, 14-6 in third-place match. 145 — Perugini 2-2, fourth, pinned by Villarreal, Shoreland Lutheran, 3:05 in third-place match. 145 — Phipps 1-4, seventh, pinned Seban, Living Word Lutheran, 2:53 in seventh-place match. 152 — Falaschi 1-3, fourth, pinned by Feist, Martin Luther, 1:40 in third-place match. 152 — Moriarity 1-4, seventh, won by default in seventh-place match. 160 — Simic 2-3, sixth, pinned by Werner, Living Word Lutheran, 0:47 in fifth-place match. 170 — Lafountain 2-1, second, pinned by Smith, Martin Luther, in third round. 182 — Garduno 4-1, fourth, dec. over Colon, Martin Luther, 5-1 in fifth round. 182 — Ab. Mulder 3-2, second, won by default in fifth round. 195 — Cruz 3-2, third, dec. over Rocha, Martin Luther, 9-2 in fifth round. 220 — Gillentine 3-0, first, pinned Wesley-Carter, Martin Luther, 3:25 in third round. 285 — Al. Mulder 3-0, first, pinned Ryherd, Christian Life, 1:44 in third round.