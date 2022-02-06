Wrestling agate for Feb. 5

Metro Classic Conference Tournament

TEAM SCORES: 1. Martin Luther 207, 2. Christian Life 148, 3. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 143.5, 4. St. Joseph 138, 5. Shoreland Lutheran 102.5, 6. Lake Country Lutheran 73, 7. St. John's Northwestern Academy 69, 8. Living Word Lutheran 41.

St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central individual results

138 — Riehle 2-3, fourth, injury default to Kopac, Martin Luther, in third-place match. 145 — Maile 4-1, second, pinned by Taylor, Martin Luther, in 4:26 in first-place match 152 — Amborn 5-0, first, maj. dec. over Waltersdorf, Lake Country Lutheran, 17-4 in first-place match. 160 — Sanchez 2-3, fifth, tech fall over Laitinen, Shoreland Lutheran, in 4:37 in fifth-place match. 160 — Falaschi 3-2, second, pinned by Gordon, St. Joseph, in 1:35 in first-place match. 170 — Bouwma 3-2, fifth, pinned Gregor, Living Word Lutheran, in 1:20 in fifth-place match. 182 — Loomis 2-2, third, pinned Paupore, St. Joseph, in 1:07 in the fifth-round. 195 — Lafountain 3-1, first, pinned Matteucci, St. Joseph, in 4:21 in the fifth-round 285 — Mulder 5-0, first, pinned Jones, St. Joseph, in 1:26 in the fifth-round.

Southeast Conference Tournament

TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 229.5, 2. Franklin 211, 3. Indian Trail 169, 4. Tremper 143, 5. Bradford 131, 6. Case 99.5, 7. Horlick 23.

Case individual results

120 — Giron 1-2, fourth, pinned by Rauch, Oak Creek, in 1:50 in third-place match. 126 — Leiber 2-1, third, pinned Jaimes, Bradford, in 0;51 in third-place match. 132 — Altamirano 1-2, fourth, pinned by Mazanet, Indian Trail, in 3:00 in third-place match. 145 — Diener 2-1, third, dec. over Nelson, Tremper, 10-6 in third-place match. 160 — Grayson 2-2, fifth, won by default in fifth-place match. 170 — Fuentes 3-1, third, maj. dec. over Haskey, Franklin, 12-2 in third-place match. 182 — Rothen 2-2, fifth, med. forfeit by Rhmoun, Franklin, in fifth-place match. 220 — Gutman 2-1, second, pinned by Haeger, Oak Creek, in 3:07 in first-place match. 285 — Jutrzonka 2-2, fifth, pinned Clarke, Indian Trail, in 2:02 in fifth-place match.

Horlick individual results

182 — Jordan 3-1, third, pinned Galezewski, Oak Creek, in 1:39 in third-place match. 195 — Feest 1-2, fifth, med. forfeit by Reilly, Bradford, in fifth-place match.

Southern Lakes Conference Tournament

TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 228, 2. Union Grove 167.5, 3. Waterford 163.5, 4. Delavan-Darien 160, 5. Elkhorn 148, 6. Wilmot 137, 7. Westosha Central 130, 8. Badger 97.

Burlington individual results

106 — Lightfield 1-2, fourth, dec. by Peterson, Wilmot, 13-9 in third-place match. 113 — Cook 2-2, fifth, pinned Kastenson, Waterford, in 2:42 in fifth-place match. 120 — Guerra 2-2, fourth, pinned by Karbash, Delavan-Darien, in 1:41 in third-place match. 126 — Toledo 2-1, second, dec. by Defillipo, Wilmot, 5-1 in first-place match. 132 — Glaviano 1-3, sixth, pinned by Pelli, Westosha Centra, in 1:22 in fifth-place match. 138 — Myszkewicz 2-1, second, pinned by Sullivan, Wilmot, in 1:21 in first-place match. 145 — Skrundz 3-0, first, tech fall over Gillmore, Westosha Central, in 5:14 in first-place match. 152 — Reeseman 2-1, second, maj. dec. by Rudzinski, Waterford, 16-3 in first-place match. 160 — Karnes 3-1, third, forfeit by Butitta, Badger, in third-place match. 170 — Gauger 2-1, third, dec. over Woyak, Elkhorn, 3-2 in third-place match. 182 — Moldenhauer 0-2. 195 — Loppnow 2-1, third, pinned Beighton, Delavan-Darien, in 2:00 in third-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-0, first, dec. over Christensen, Westosha Central, 6-3 in first-place match. 285 — Otter 3-0, first, pinned McNeill, Westosha Central, in 1:26 in first-place match.

Union Grove individual results

113 — Dummer 3-0, first, pinned Grundman, Wilmot, in 2:33 in first-place match. 120 — Mausing 0-2. 126 — Wright 0-3, sixth, pinned by Johnson, Waterford, in 0:36 in fifth-place match. 132 — Jenks 0-2. 138 — Storm-Voltz 3-1, third, maj. dec. over Dutton, Delavan-Darien, 8-0 in third-place match. 145 — Cook 2-2, fourth, pinned by Boyd, Badger, in 2:49 in third-place match. 152 — Petrick 2-2, fourth, dec. by Leahy, Wilmot, 6-2 in third-place match. 160 — Willis 3-0, first, tech fall over Chelminiak, Delavan-Darien, in 6:00 in first-place match. 170 — Moore 3-0, first, pinned Huff, Delavan-Darien, in 1:42 in first-place match. 182 — Scacco 3-1, third, dec. over Kleist, Elkhorn, 7-5 in third-place match. 195 — Cozard 2-1, second, pinned by Zoellner, Elkhorn, in 3:00 in first-place match. 220 — Riley 0-3, sixth, pinned by Page, Elkhorn, in 1:31 in fifth-place match. 285 — Owen 1-3, sixth, forfeit to Langdon, Elkhorn, in fifth-place match.

Waterford individual results

106 — Gill 2-1, second, maj. dec. by Clausen, Badger, 16-2 in first-place match. 113 — Kastenson 0-3, sixth, pinned by Cook, Burlington, in 2:42 in fifth-place match. 120 — Halter 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Torres, Elkhorn, 13-1 in first-place match. 126 — Johnson 2-2, fifth, pinned Wright, Union Grove, in 0:36 in fifth-place match. 132 — Keeler 2-2, fourth, pinned by Smith, Badger, in 3:44 in third-place match. 138 — Konwent 1-2, fifth, pinned Markham, Elkhorn, in 0:37 in fifth-place match. 145 — Smikowski 0-3, sudden victory by Garry, Elkhorn, 4-2 in fifth-place match. 152 — Rudzinski 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Reeseman, Burlington, 16-3 in first-place match. 182 — Danowski 3-0, first, tie breaker over Hanson, Delavan-Darien, 5-4 in first-place match. 195 — Dreger 1-2, fifth, pinned Zagame, Westosha Central, in 0:25 in fifth-place match. 220 — Bjorge 3-1, third, pinned Echeverria, Delavan-Darien, in 0:38 in third-place match. 285 — Craine 0-2.

