Wrestling agate for Feb. 19

WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional

TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek and Union Grove 107, 3. Franklin 99.5, 4. Waterford 91.5, 5. Burlington, Kenosha Indian Trail 78, 7. Kenosha Tremper 69.5, 8. Wilmot 64, 9. Westosha Central 42, 10. Lake Geneva Badger 36, 11. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 25, 12. South Milwaukee 22, 13. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 17, 14. Horlick 8, 15. Case 0.

Union Grove individual results

113 — Dummer 3-0, first, pinned Woda, Oak Creek, 6:00 in first-place match. 120 — Mausing 0-1. 138 — Storm-Voltz 3-1, second, dec. over Solis, Indian Trail, 8-2 in second-place match. 152 — Petrick 0-1. 160 — Willis 3-0, first, pinned Henderson, Tremper, 1:37 in first-place match. 170 — Moore 3-0, first, dec. over Jibben, Oak Creek, 9-5 in first-place match. 182 — Scacco 3-1, second, pinned Wright, Oak Creek, 1:11 in second-place match. 195 — Cozad 0-1.

Waterford individual results

106 — Gill 2-2, third, lost by inj. default to Klubertanz, Franklin, 2:50 in second-place match. 113 — Kastenson 0-1. 120 — Halter 3-0, first, pinned Estrada, Indian Trail, 3:20 in first-place match. 132 — Keeler 0-1. 138 — Konwent 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Solis, Indian Trail, 15-7 in third-place match. 152 — Rudzinski 3-0, first, sudden victory over Amborn, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, 5-4 in first-place match. 182 — Danowski 3-0, first, pinned Scacco, Union Grove, 1:48 in first-place match. 220 — Bjorge 0-1. 285 — Craine 0-1.

Burlington individual results

106 — Lightfield 0-1. 113 — Cook 0-1. 120 — Guerra 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Anderson, Franklin, 9-1 in third-place match. 126 — Toledo 0-1. 145 — Skrundz 3-0, first, disqualification by Ramos, Bradford/Reuther, in first-place match. 152 — Reesman 2-2, third, no contest to Amborn, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, in second-place match. 160 — Karnes 1-2, fourth, dec. by Buttita, Badger, 8-3 in third-place match. 170 — Gauger 0-1. 195 — Loppnow 0-1. 220 — Tiedt 3-1, second, dec. over Christensen, Westosha Central, 3-1 in second-place match. 285 — Otter 1-2, fourth, pinned by McNeill, Westosha Central, 3:49 in third-place match.

St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central individual results

152 — Amborn 3-1, second, no contest over Reesman, Burlington, in second-place match. 160 — Falaschi 0-1. 170 — Bouwma 0-1. 195 — Lafountain 0-1.

Horlick individual results

195 — Feest 1-2, fourth, pinned by Hansen, Tremper, 4:54 in third-place match.

Case individual results

120 — Giron 0-1. 126 — Leiber 0-1. 160 — Grayson 0-1. 170 — Fuentes 0-1. 182 — Rothen 0-1. 220 — Gutman 0-1. 285 — Jutrzonka 0-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0