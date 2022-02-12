Wrestling agate for Feb. 14

WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regionals

TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 238.5, 2. Oak Creek 229, 3. Waterford 192.5, 4. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 111, 5. Case 109, 6. South Milwaukee 52.5, 7. Horlick 28.

Waterford individual results

106 — Gill 3-0, first, pinned Klubertanz, Franklin, 2:45 in first-place match. 113 — Kastenson 0-2, third, forfeit to Tuason, Franklin, in second-place match. 120 — Halter 3-0, first, pinned Anderson, Franklin, 1:13 in first-place match. 126 — Johnson 0-3, fifth, maj. dec. by Barlay, Franklin, 13-3 in fourth-place match. 132 — Keeler 1-2, third, forfeit to Sino, Franklin, in second-place match. 138 — Konwent 3-0, first, dec. over Holz, Oak Creek, 11-5 in first-place match. 145 — Smikowski 2-2, fifth, forfeit to Onkels, South Milwaukee, in fourth-place match. 152 — Rudzinski 3-0, first, dec. over Amborn, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, 6-5 in first-place match. 182 — Danowski 3-0, first, inj. default over Rivard, Franklin, in first-place match. 195 — Dreger 0-2, fifth, pinned by Lafountain, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, 0:49 in fourth-place match. 220 — Bjorge 1-2, third, forfeit to Gutman, Case, in second-place match. 285 — Craine 2-2, third, forfeit to Mulder, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, in second-place match.

Case individual results

120 — Giron 1-2, fourth, won by default in fourth-place match. 126 — Leiber 3-1, second, pinned Young, Oak Creek, 5:06 in second-place match. 132 — Altamirano 0-2, fifth, forfeit to Aranda, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, in fourth-place match. 138 — Saunders, 0-2, sixth, pinned by Riehle, St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central, 3:04 in fifth-place match. 145 — Diener 0-2, sixth, maj. dec. by Smikowski, Waterford, 12-2 in fifth-place match. 160 — Grayson 2-2, fourth, forfeit by Benavides, South Milwaukee, in fourth-place match. 170 — Fuentes 1-2, third, forfeit to Joseph, Franklin, in second-place match. 182 — Rothen 2-2, fourth, pinned Jordan, Horlick, 2:46 in fourth-place match. 220 — Gutman 3-1, second, forfeit by Bjorge, Waterford, in second-place match. 285 — Jutrzonka 3-1, fourth, forfeit by Brodoski, Oak Creek, in fourth-place match.

Horlick individual results

182 — Jordan 2-2, fourth, pinned by Rothen, Case, 2:46 in fourth-place match. 195 — Feest 3-1, second, inj. default by Summers, Franklin, in second-place match.

WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regionals

TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 189, 2. Union Grove 175.5, 3. Wilmot 166, 4. Indian Trail 155, 5. Tremper 136, 6. Westosha Central 110, 7. Bradford/Reuther 97, 8. Badger 77.

Burlington individual results

106 — Lightfield 0-2, third, forfeit to Peterson, Wilmot, in second-place match. 113 — Cook 2-2, third, pinned by Grundman, Wilmot, 1:00 in second-place match. 120 — Guerra 2-1, second, med. forfeit by Johnson, Wilmot, in second-place match. 126 — Toledo 2-2, fourth, forfeit by Jaimes, Bradford/Reuther, in fourth-place match. 132 — Glaviano 0-2, sixth, pinned by Jacobson, Union Grove, 1:56 in fifth-place match. 138 — Myszkewicz 2-2, fifth, pinned by Johnson, Tremper, 2:51 in fourth-place match. 145 — Skrundz 3-1, second, forfeit by Gillmore, Westosha Central, in second-place match. 152 — Reeseman 3-0, first, tech fall over Petrick, Union Grove, 4:37 in first-place match. 160 — Karnes 2-2, fourth, pinned Brantly, Indian Trail, 2:34 in fourth-place match. 170 — Gauger 1-2, third, forfeit to Gontscharow, Tremper, in second-place match. 182 — Moldenhauer 1-2, sixth, pinned by Sekey, Westosha Central, 2:59 in fifth-place match. 195 — Loppnow 2-2, fourth, forfeit by Reilly, Bradford/Reuther, in fourth-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-0, first, dec. over Christensen, Westosha Central, 7-2 in first-place match. 285 — Otter 3-1, second, forfeit by Nitsch, Tremper, in second-place match.

Union Grove individual results

113 — Dummer 3-0, first, tech fall over Grundman, Wilmot, 2:09 in first-place match. 120 — Mausing 2-2, fourth, forfeit by Oliver, Bradford/Reuther, in fourth-place match. 126 — Wright 0-2. 132 — Jacobson 2-2, fifth, forfeit to Pelli, Westosha Central, in fourth-place match. 138 — Storm-Voltz 3-1, second, med. forfeit by Solis, Indian Trail, in second-place match. 145 — Cook 1-2, sixth, pinned by Leahy, Wilmot, 4:32 in fifth-place match. 152 — Petrick 3-1, second, forfeit by Patterson, Wilmot, in second-place match. 160 — Willis 3-0, first, pinned Henderson, Tremper, 3:03 in first-place match. 170 — Moore 3-0, first, tech fall over Gontscharow, Tremper, 5:12 in first-place match. 182 — Scacco 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Norvalls, Wilmot, 9-1 in first-place match. 195 — Cozad 2-2, third, forfeit to Hansen, Tremper, in second-place match. 220 — Riley 0-2.

