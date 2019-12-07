Wrestling Agate for Dec. 7

Slinger Invitational

Burlington individual results

106 — Myszkewicz 2-3, sixth, dec. by Medina, Oshkosh North, 5-4 in fifth-place match. 113 — Kiesler 3-2, ninth, pinned Jaramillo, Catholic Memorial, 1:38 in final round. 120 — Bird 4-1, second, dec. by Ziebell, Slinger, 4-3 in first-place match. 126 — Koenen 4-1, pinned Besaw, Oshkosh North, 2:35 in third-place match. 132 — Cortez 3-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Wintheiser, Muskego, 13-4 in third-place match. 138 — Stevenson 4-1, second, dec. by Lopez, De Pere, 4-2 in first-place match. 138 — Follis 1-4, 12th, medical forfeit to Doan, Wisconsin Lutheran. 145 — Shenkenberg 3-2, ninth, pinned LaSage, Homestead, 2:15 in ninth-place match. 152 — Welker 4-1, fifth, pinned Nygaard, Wisconsin Lutheran, 1:48 in fifth-place match. 160 — Karnes 2-3, 14th, pinned by Jerominski, Muskego, 1:19 in 13th-place match. 160 — Ehlen 3-2, fourth, pinned by Mashl, De Pere, 2:53 in third-place match. 170 — Kumprey 5-0, first, pinned Polczynski, Arrowhead, 5:59 in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 4-1, third, medical forfeit by Wendt-Utrie, Beaver Dam. 195 — Wallace 5-0, first, dec. over Horvatin, Fort Atkinson, 3-1 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-2, second, dec. by Gutoski, Fort Atkinson, 6-4 in first-place match. 285 — Micke 1-4, 12th, pinned by Heideman, De Pere, 2:00 in 11th-place match.