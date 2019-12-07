Wrestling Agate for Dec. 7

Slinger Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington 414.5, 2. De Pere 363, 3. Slinger 338.5, 4. West Bend East 333, 5. Arrowhead 271, 6. Fort Atkinson 266.5, 7. Muskego 251, 8. Waukesha West 248, 9. Wisconsin Lutheran 218, 10. Beaver Dam 204.5.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 2-3, sixth, dec. by Medina, Oshkosh North, 5-4 in fifth-place match. 113 — Kiesler 3-2, ninth, pinned Jaramillo, Catholic Memorial, 1:38 in final round. 120 — Bird 4-1, second, dec. by Ziebell, Slinger, 4-3 in first-place match. 126 — Koenen 4-1, pinned Besaw, Oshkosh North, 2:35 in third-place match. 132 — Cortez 3-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Wintheiser, Muskego, 13-4 in third-place match. 138 — Stevenson 4-1, second, dec. by Lopez, De Pere, 4-2 in first-place match. 138 — Follis 1-4, 12th, medical forfeit to Doan, Wisconsin Lutheran. 145 — Shenkenberg 3-2, ninth, pinned LaSage, Homestead, 2:15 in ninth-place match. 152 — Welker 4-1, fifth, pinned Nygaard, Wisconsin Lutheran, 1:48 in fifth-place match. 160 — Karnes 2-3, 14th, pinned by Jerominski, Muskego, 1:19 in 13th-place match. 160 — Ehlen 3-2, fourth, pinned by Mashl, De Pere, 2:53 in third-place match. 170 — Kumprey 5-0, first, pinned Polczynski, Arrowhead, 5:59 in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 4-1, third, medical forfeit by Wendt-Utrie, Beaver Dam. 195 — Wallace 5-0, first, dec. over Horvatin, Fort Atkinson, 3-1 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-2, second, dec. by Gutoski, Fort Atkinson, 6-4 in first-place match. 285 — Micke 1-4, 12th, pinned by Heideman, De Pere, 2:00 in 11th-place match.
Nicolet Scramble
TEAM SCORES: 1. Germantown 218, 2. Hartford Union 205, 3. Brookfield East 187, 4. Nicolet 174, 5. Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian 165, 6. 128, 7. West Allis Central 114, 8. Whitefish Bay/Dominican/University School of Milwaukee 112, 9. Tremper 103, 10. Sheboygan North 68.
Park individual results
132 — Mendoza 5-0, first, tech fall over Driessen, Hartford Union, 17-1 in final round. 138 — Vital 2-3, eighth, pinned by Desmore, Brookfield East, 2:59 in final round. 145 — Wojciechowski 1-4, ninth, medical forfeit by Hollenbeck, West Allis Central, in final round. 152 — Smithkey 2-3, eighth, pinned by Paulson, Sheboygan North, 3:14 in final round. 170 — Johnson 4-1, sixth, pinned Allen, Sheboygan North, 2:52 in final round. 182 — Nielsen 4-1, second, sudden victory over Deitrich, Nicolet, 3-1 in final round. 195 — Ford 4-1, fifth, pinned Heller, Sheboygan North, 0:46 in fifth-place match. 220 — Campbell 4-1, second, pinned Seramur, Germantown, 2:19 in final round. 285 — Valdez 4-1, second, pinned by Rohadfox, Sheboygan North, 0:35 in first-place match.
Campbellsport Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waunakee 246.5, 2. New Berlin West/Eisenhower 158, 3. Oregon 155, 4. Campbellsport 142, 5. Columbus 109, 6. Sheboygan South 80, 7. Case 53, 8. Mayville 6.
Case individual results
145 — Jackson 2-2, fourth, tech fall by Heiser, Oregon, 16-1 in third-place match. 160 — Fuentes 2-2, fifth, pinned Vis, New Berlin West/Eisenhower, 4:39 in fifth-place match. 170 — Servantez 2-2, fifth, pinned Brooks, Oregon, 0:38 in fifth-place match. 285 — Arias 3-1, third, pinned Salinas, Campbellsport, 0:50 in third-place match.
East Troy Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Mukwonago, 2. Waterford, 3. Milton, 4. Baraboo, 5. Indian Trail, 6. JV All-Stars, 7. Union Grove, 8. Oconomowoc, 9. Cedar Grove, 10. East Troy.
Waterford individual records
106 — Johnson 5-0. 113 — Hu. Halter 5-0. 120 — Cherba 1-4. 126 — Ha. Halter 5-0. 132 — Funk 2-3. 138 — Rudzinkski 3-2. 145 — Winski 4-1. 152 — French 4-1. 160 — Goldammer 3-2. 170 — Danowski 3-2. 182 — Kaminski 5-0. 195 — McDonnell 3-1. 285 — Morawetz 2-1
Union Grove individual records
120 — Co. Willis 5-0. 126 — Cook 3-2. 132 — Ca. Willis 5-0. 138 — Cozard 1-4. 145 — Storm-Voltz 2-3. 152 — Sackman 4-1. 160 — Scacco 4-1. 170 — Pagels 2-3. 182 — Hood 2-3. 195 — Ford 4-1. 220 — Geiss 2-3. 285 — Esch 4-1