Wrestling agate for Dec. 21

Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic

Union Grove individual results

106 — Peterson 4-1, third, pinned Godin, Kimberly, 1:02 in third-place match. 120 — Co. Willis 5-0, first, pinned Lyga, West Salem/Bangor, 1:43 in first-place match. 126 — Th. Cook 4-1, third, pinned Depies, Merrill, 5:20 in third-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Erickson, Cedar Grove/Belgium, 8-7 in first-place match. 132 — Ty. Cook 2-3, 14th, pinned by Gregory, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, 4:30 in 13th-place match. 138 — Storm-Voltz 2-3, 10th, maj. dec. by Bonow, Wisconsin Lutheran, 15-4 in ninth-place match. 138 — Cozard 2-3, 11th, inj. def. over Stuebs, Onalaska, in 11th-place match. 145 — Moore 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Rogge, West Salem/Bangor, 9-0 in third-place match. 152 — Sackman 4-1, fifth, dec. over Thomas, Beaver Dam, 10-3 in fifth-place match. 160 — Scacco 3-2, fourth, pinned by King, Kimberly, 5:22 in third-place match. 170 — Doberstein 2-3, 10th, dec. by Erwin, Tremper, 9-8 in ninth-place match. 195 — Ford 4-1, third, pinned Arent, Kimberly, 3:08 in third-place match. 285 — Esch 2-3, eighth, lost by forfeit to Tracy, Onalaska, in seventh-place match.