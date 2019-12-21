Wrestling agate for Dec. 21

Fond du Lac Invitational
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Burlington 236, 2. Stevens Point 205, 3. Bay Port 193.5, 4. Random Lake 181, 5. Denmark 156, 6. Lodi 152, 7. Hudson 141, 8. Freedom 127.5, 9. Sauk Prairie 104.5, 10. Manitowoc Lincoln 76.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 2-2. 113 — T. Kiesler 4-2, sixth, dec. by Kmosena, Mosinee, 5-4 in fifth-place match. 120 — Bird 4-0, first, dec. over San Felippo, Random Lake, 5-3 in first-place match. 126 — Koenen 3-2, sixth, tech fall by Roth, Stevens Point, 4:42 in fifth-place match. 132 — A. Skrundz 3-1. 138 — Cortez 1-2. 145 — Shenkenberg 1-2. 152 — Ehlen 4-0, first, dec. over Maertz, Kewaskum, 6-3 in first-place match. 160 — E. Kiesler 4-2, sixth, loss by no contest to Molski, Stevens Point, in fifth-place match. 170 — J. Skrundz 3-1, second, loss by no contest to Kumprey, Burlington, in first-place match. 170 — Kumprey 4-0, first, no contest by J. Skrundz, Burlington, in first-place match. 182 — Gehring 4-0, first, dec. over Upson, Random Lake, 7-1 in first-place match. 195 — Wallace 3-1, second, pinned by Anderson, Bay Port, 1:49 in first-place match. 220 — Tiedt 4-2, seventh, pinned Beyer, Lodi, 1:19 in seventh-place match. 285 — Micke 2-2.
E.H. Stech Invitational
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Coleman 216, 2. Mukwonago 213, 3. Waterford 170, 4. Wisconsin Rapids 159, 5. Germantown 141, 6. Franklin 119, 7. Hortonville 115.5, 8. Janesville Craig 102, 9. Watertown 86, 10. Oconto Falls 68.5, 16. Park 53.
Waterford individual results
106 — Johnson 4-0, first, pinned Skebba, Hortonville, 1:58 in first-place match. 113 — Hu. Halter 3-1, second, dec. by Spray, Wisconsin Rapids, 10-7 in first-place match. 126 — Ha. Halter 4-0, first, dec. over Wilkowski, Watertown, 10-3 in first-place match. 132 — Rudzinski 3-2. 138 — Jo. Cherba 5-2, fifth, maj. dec. over Dobbie, Whitnall/Greendale, 11-1 in fifth-place match. 145 — Winski 5-2, fifth, dec. over Riojas, Sussex Hamilton, 3-2 in fifth-place match. 152 — French 2-2. 160 — Ja. Cherba, 4-2. 170 — Danowski 4-1, second, maj. dec. by Johnson, Whitefish Bay/Dominican/University School, 16-5 in first-place match. 182 — Kaminski 3-2, fourth, dec. by Rucker, Wisconsin Rapids, 1-0 in third-place match. 195 — Adams 1-2.
Park individual results
106 — Bailey-Prescott 0-2. 113 — Vick-Baker 1-2. 132 — Mendoza 5-0, first, dec. over Wichman, Watertown, 3-2 in first-place match. 138 — Vital 1-2. 145 — Joshua 3-2. 152 — Wojciechowski 1-2. 160 — E. Johnson 1-2. 170 — L. Johnson 2-2. 182 — Nielsen 1-2. 195 — Ford 2-2. 220 — Campbell 3-2, fourth, dec. by Willmann, Mukwonago, 2-0 in third-place match. 285 — Valdez 0-2.
Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic
TEAM SCORES (top 10): 1. Arrowhead 358.5, 2. Kimberly 357, 3. Union Grove 315.5, 4. Cedar Grove/Belgium 310, 5. Wisconsin Lutheran 304, 6. Waukesha South 271, 7. Markesan 267, 8. Merrill 253, 9. West Salem/Bangor 239.5, 10. Horicon 211.5.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 4-1, third, pinned Godin, Kimberly, 1:02 in third-place match. 120 — Co. Willis 5-0, first, pinned Lyga, West Salem/Bangor, 1:43 in first-place match. 126 — Th. Cook 4-1, third, pinned Depies, Merrill, 5:20 in third-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Erickson, Cedar Grove/Belgium, 8-7 in first-place match. 132 — Ty. Cook 2-3, 14th, pinned by Gregory, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, 4:30 in 13th-place match. 138 — Storm-Voltz 2-3, 10th, maj. dec. by Bonow, Wisconsin Lutheran, 15-4 in ninth-place match. 138 — Cozard 2-3, 11th, inj. def. over Stuebs, Onalaska, in 11th-place match. 145 — Moore 4-1, third, maj. dec. over Rogge, West Salem/Bangor, 9-0 in third-place match. 152 — Sackman 4-1, fifth, dec. over Thomas, Beaver Dam, 10-3 in fifth-place match. 160 — Scacco 3-2, fourth, pinned by King, Kimberly, 5:22 in third-place match. 170 — Doberstein 2-3, 10th, dec. by Erwin, Tremper, 9-8 in ninth-place match. 195 — Ford 4-1, third, pinned Arent, Kimberly, 3:08 in third-place match. 285 — Esch 2-3, eighth, lost by forfeit to Tracy, Onalaska, in seventh-place match.