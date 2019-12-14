Wrestling Agate for Dec. 14

Park individual results

126 — Bailey-Prescott 1-4, eighth, injury default by Robinson, Big Foot, in seventh-place match. 132 — Mendoza 5-0, first, dec. over Co. Ramos, Bradford, 9-8 in first-place match. 138 — Vital 1-4, ninth, pinned Williams, Palmyra-Eagle, 2:26 in ninth-place match. 145 — Joshua 3-2, third, pinned by Ca. Ramos, Bradford, 1:15 in fifth-round. 152 — Wojciechowski 3-2, fifth, dec. over Ferguson (Rockford Auburn) 8-7 in sixth-round. 160 — E. Johnson 3-2, fifth, pinned Hoyt, Big Foot, 3:26 in fifth-place match. 170 — L. Johnson 4-1, second, pinned by Getchell, Janesville Craig, 1:41 in first-place match. 182 — Nielsen 4-1, second, dec. by Leibbrand, Whitewater, 4-2 in first-place match. 195 — Ford 3-2, fifth, maj. dec. over Larson, Beloit Turner, 14-4 in fifth-place match. 285 — Valdez 4-1, fifth, pinned Roundtree, Rockford Auburn, 0:49 in fifth-place match.