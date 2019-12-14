Wrestling Agate for Dec. 14

Adams/Friendship Invitational
At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Stoughton 5-0, 2. Burlington 4-1, 3. Prairie du Chien 4-1, 4. Hudson 3-2, 5. Kimberly 4-1, 6. Cadott 3-2, 7. G.E.T/Melrose-Mindoro 3-2, 8. Slinger 2-3, 9. SPASH 4-1, 10. Mineral Point 3-2.
Burlington dual meets scores
Burlington 72, Appleton West 12. Burlington 59, Reedsburg 18. Burlington 44, Cadott 27. Burlington 40, Prairie du Chien 26. Stoughton 46, Burlington 23.
Burlington individual results
106 — Myszkewicz 2-3. 113 — Kiesler 2-3. 120 — Bird 5-0. 126 — Koenen 4-1. 132 — Cortez 4-1. 138 — Stevenson 3-2. 145 — Shenkenberg 3-2. 152 — Ehlen 5-0. 160 — Welker 3-2. 170 — Kumprey 5-0. 182 — Gehring 4-1. 195 — Wallace 3-2. 220 — Tiedt 2-3. 285 — Baumeister 0-3. 285 — Micke 0-2.
Whitewater Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Janesville Craig 231, 2. Whitewater 220.5, 3. Beloit Turner 195.5, 4. Verona 149, 5. Bradford 147.5, 6. Park 147, 7. Waukesha North 102, 8. Clinton 66, 9. Palmyra-Eagle 45.5, 10. Big Foot 44.
Park individual results
126 — Bailey-Prescott 1-4, eighth, injury default by Robinson, Big Foot, in seventh-place match. 132 — Mendoza 5-0, first, dec. over Co. Ramos, Bradford, 9-8 in first-place match. 138 — Vital 1-4, ninth, pinned Williams, Palmyra-Eagle, 2:26 in ninth-place match. 145 — Joshua 3-2, third, pinned by Ca. Ramos, Bradford, 1:15 in fifth-round. 152 — Wojciechowski 3-2, fifth, dec. over Ferguson (Rockford Auburn) 8-7 in sixth-round. 160 — E. Johnson 3-2, fifth, pinned Hoyt, Big Foot, 3:26 in fifth-place match. 170 — L. Johnson 4-1, second, pinned by Getchell, Janesville Craig, 1:41 in first-place match. 182 — Nielsen 4-1, second, dec. by Leibbrand, Whitewater, 4-2 in first-place match. 195 — Ford 3-2, fifth, maj. dec. over Larson, Beloit Turner, 14-4 in fifth-place match. 285 — Valdez 4-1, fifth, pinned Roundtree, Rockford Auburn, 0:49 in fifth-place match.
Bob Downing Scramble
At Sun Prairie
TEAM SCORES (top 10 results): 1. Fennimore 731, 2. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 677, 3. Lodi 493, 4. Union Grove 486, 5. Oregon 437, 6. Kenosha Indian Trail 433, 7. Oak Creek 426, 8. Belmont/Platteville 370, 9. Marshall 324, 10. DeForest 314.
Union Grove individual results
106 — Peterson 2-3, eighth, pinned by Bean, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 3:22 in seventh-place match. 120 — Co. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Reigstad, Menomonee Falls, 9-2 in first-place match. 126 — Cook 3-2, 10th. 132 — Ca. Willis 5-0, first, dec. over Pogorzelski, Menomonee Falls, 5-2 in first-place match. 138 — Cozard 2-3, 18th. 145 — Moore 3-2, sixth, dec. by Nutter, Fennimore, 10-5 in fifth-place match. 152 — Sackman 4-1, third, dec. over Bach, Deerfield, 10-5 in third-place match. 160 — Scacco 4-1, fifth, dec. over King, Oregon, 9-2 in fifth-place match. 170 — Doberstein 3-2, seventh, pinned Eskler, Grafton, 2:44 in seventh-place match. 195 — Ford 3-2, seventh, pinned Laufenberg, DeForest, 0:18 in seventh-place match. 285 — Esch 4-1, fifth, pinned Gilbert, River Valley, 2:37 in fifth-place match.
Marquette Invitational
TEAM SCORES (top 10 results): 1. West Allis Hale 446.5, 2. Orfordville Parkview 402, 3. Waupun 299, 4. Catholic Memorial 279, 5. Wauwatosa West/East 242, 6. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie 231, 7. Milw. Pius XI 224, 8. Milw. King 187, 9. Milw. Marquette 177.5, 10. Cudahy/St. Francis/St. Thomas More 129.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie individual results
113 — Ford 2-3, eighth, maj. dec. by Jaramillo, Catholic Memorial, 9-0 in sixth-round. 120 — Sanchez 0-5, sixth, pinned by Keintz, Parkview, 0:18 in fifth-round. 126 — Aranda 0-4, fifth, pinned by Mendez, Parkview, 1:01 in fifth-round. 145 — Phipps 1-4, ninth, pinned by Farley, Marquette, 4:40 in sixth-round. 152 — Falaschi 2-3, sixth, pinned by Choate, Hale, 2:27 in fifth-round. 160 — Simic 1-4. 170 — Lafountain 1-3, sixth. 182 — Houston 2-2, third. 195 — Garduno 2-3, 10th. 285 — Mulder 1-4, fifth.