Wrestling agate for Dec. 21

Burlington 54.0 Union Grove 24.0
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Wasik, B, pinned Mausing, 0:33. 120 — Bird, B, pinned Janda, 1:31. 126 — Kiesler, B, won by forfeirt 132 — Koenen, B, pinned Petrick, 2:26. 138 — Cade Willis, UG, pinned Shenkenberg, 5:24. 145 — Skrundz, B, pinned Storm-Voltz, 5:20. 152: Cooper Willis, UG, pinned Jacob Cortez, 3:20. 160 — Moore, UG, over Nathaniel Cortez, 2:52. 170 — Karnes, B, pinned Cozad, 3:23. 182 — Hood, UG, won by forfeit, 195 — Wallace, B, pinned Klaus, 1:07. 220 — Otter, B, pinned Morris, 0:41. 285 — Tiedt, B, pinned Shevokas, 0:29.
