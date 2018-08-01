RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering discounted tickets to these attractions as a part of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program:

  • Jet Boat Adventure, Wisconsin Dells
  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • Mount Olympus Water & Theme Parks, Wisconsin Dells
  • Noah’s Ark, Wisconsin Dells
  • Original Wisconsin Ducks, Wisconsin Dells
  • Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Water Park, Gurnee, Ill. (Purchase tickets for Fright Fest now. Ticket are valid through Oct. 31).
  • Upper Dells Boat Tours, Wisconsin Dells

While sales of discounted tickets will cease Aug. 31, most tickets are valid into September and longer. A WPRA Discount Ticket brochure available at cityofracine.org/parksrec and from the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room. 127. For more information, call 262-636-9131.

