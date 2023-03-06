RACINE — A significant moment in American art and history is highlighted in a new exhibition at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. Open through Sept. 23, "Women and the WPA: As Seen through RAM's Collection" showcases works on paper, textiles and other objects associated with the Works Progress Administration and Milwaukee Handicraft Project including a recently acquired doll jacket and large fabric swatches.

Artwork produced through the WPA's Federal Art Project has long been a part of the Racine Art Museum's history, beginning with the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, the original RAM campus from 1941 that continues to operate alongside the newer, downtown museum. Early gifts of WPA artwork — primarily textiles, drawings, watercolors, prints and photography — also foreshadowed the collecting directions of Wustum and RAM with an emphasis on contemporary craft, works on paper and works by women. While RAM has shown art from the WPA several times over the years, this is the first exhibition focused primarily on the role of women artists associated with the WPA in the museum’s collection.

As seen through their artwork, these women artists reflected on the world around them capturing the social, cultural, and everyday climate of a nation battling financial depression and somewhat unknowingly on the brink of a world war. While specific artists can be linked with the works on paper, most of the textile samples are attributed to anonymous craftspeople associated with MHP. The MHP was a landmark Wisconsin-based endeavor that employed over 5,000 people — mainly women and many of color — to create handcrafted, domestic-oriented goods that were then sold to schools, libraries and other public institutions.

Because this is a long exhibition showcasing pieces made of fragile materials, some works — and therefore some artists — will be changed midway through the exhibit.