BURLINGTON — "WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front," a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, will be on view Feb. 1-28 at Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.

More than 122,000 Wisconsin men and women served on land, sea and in the air during World War I. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum marks the centennial of the First World War with the opening of a major exhibit featuring an up close and personal look at the Great War through the eyes of Wisconsin veterans. It uses the museum’s rich collection and first-person accounts to bring to life Wisconsin’s role in shaping global history.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s Marching Across the State traveling exhibits program features four unique exhibits that bring the stories and sacrifices of Wisconsin’s veterans to life.

The Burlington Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

