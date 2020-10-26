World Series: Kershaw stops steal of home, hands Dodgers 3-2 lead

May, Victor Gonzalez and Treinen combined for two-hit scoreless relief. May got five outs, and Gonzalez stranded a pair of runners in the eighth by retiring Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe on flyouts.

“It’s way more stressful watching than pitching,” Kershaw said.

He has been joined in the postseason bubble environment by wife Ellen, 5-year-old daughter Cali, nearly 4 Charley and 9-month-old Cooper, making this October run most memorable.

“Any dad just wants their kids to be proud of them,” Kershaw said. “Cali told me she was tonight, so I’ll take that for sure.”

The Kershaws make their offseason home in the Dallas area.

“Last minute we were able to get a few extra nosebleed seats, my wife said, so we got to bring an extra 10 or so people here,” Kershaw said. “Don’t want to say it’s working out the way that I wanted it to just because being at Dodger Stadium would be awesome, too, but to get that family and friends here, to get to have as packed house as it can be and basically it seems like it’s all Dodger fans, is very special.”

Treinen got three straight outs after Margot’s single leading off the ninth, becoming the fourth Dodgers pitcher with a postseason save.