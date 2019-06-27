SECOND ROUND
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday's result
At Le Havre, France
England 3, Norway 0
Friday's game
At Paris
France vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Saturday's game
At Valenciennes, France
Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m.
At Rennes, France
Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France
England vs. France-United States winner, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France
Italy-Netherlands winner vs. Germany-Sweden winner, 2 p.m.
THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
