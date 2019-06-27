SECOND ROUND

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday's result

At Le Havre, France

England 3, Norway 0

Friday's game

At Paris

France vs. United States, 2 p.m. 

Saturday's game

At Valenciennes, France

Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m. 

At Rennes, France

Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 2

At Lyon, France

England vs. France-United States winner, 2 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 3

At Lyon, France

Italy-Netherlands winner vs. Germany-Sweden winner, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, July 6

At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, July 7

At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments