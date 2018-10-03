COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "Your Personal Everest," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. The presenter is Mitch Lewis, an author, adventurer, speaker, humanist, coach and executive. He one of a few celebrated people who have completed a marathon on all seven continents and summited the highest mountains on the same seven continents including Mount Everest at age 54 and Vinson Massif (Antarctica) months shy of his 56th birthday. Each guest will receive a copy of Mitch Lewis’ book, "Climbing Your Personal Everest — A Journey of Self Discovery and Leadership." A book signing begins at 7:30 p.m.
- "All These Flowers," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 (doors open at 6 p.m.). A documentary about thought, humanity and recovery, “All These Flowers” tells the emotionally charged story of six people diagnosed with bipolar disorder. They come from across the U.S. with different family structures, financial situations and treatment strategies. Shot over the course of 2 years, the film captures the struggle of mental illness and how our healthcare system is unequipped to help. Marina Pappas, executive director of NAMI Racine County, will lead a panel discussion and question and answer session following the film. The panel will consist of a healthcare advocate, law enforcement officer and family members. The film is 83 minutes long and is not rated.
- “They Shall Not Perish,” a documentary, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. The documentary focuses on the Near East Foundation (NEF), known initially as Near East Relief (NER), an organization that spearheaded the first great mobilization of international humanitarian assistance in the United States in response to the Armenian Genocide in 1915.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
WATER QUALITY WORKSHOP OFFERED
RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., will hold a free workshop on the water quality of the Root River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 13.
The workshop will be led by Francis Mann, assistant professor in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Laura Schulz, director of the REC.
Participants will learn how to collect water samples, the process of water purification and the types of water pollutants in riverways. The workshop will include a canoe or kayak paddle on the Root River and a hands-on water purification activity. Previous experience paddling is not required.
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research.
For more information or to register, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14 (no class Oct. 17). Fee: $95.
- "Hand Building with Clay," for ages 4-7, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 3. Fee: $75.
- "Painting a Landscape," for ages 7-13, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Fee: $35.
- "Potter's Wheel," for ages 8-12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17. Fee: $116.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
FUNERAL PLANNING IS TOPIC
RACINE — A free lunch and learn on funeral planning will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
A representative of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home will give the presentation.
Reservations are required by calling 262-930-1199.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- “Painting: Beginner and Beyond,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 3. Fee: $75.
- “Scent Rendering Fragrance Meets Art,” 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Fee: $30 plus $15 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering these workshops:
- "Pinch Pot Therapy," 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16-23. Fee: $30.
- "Art Uncorked: Wrapped Ornament," for ages 21 and older, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Fee: $45 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Papermaking Explorations," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Fee: $25.
- "Intro to Blacksmithing: Bottle Opener," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Fee: $60 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Caned Trivet," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Fee: $41 plus $20 supply fee.
To register or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
