Working Artist Holiday Sale highlights Racine, Kenosha artists

KENOSHA — The 14th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale features 24 Racine and Kenosha artists joining together and organizing their own art and craft sale. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. There is no admission fee.

In addition to seasoned artists like basket maker Pam Hermann and glass artist Jayne Herring there are also fresh Carthage College graduates in silk-screen printer Sinclair Myhre and illustrator Fatima Dabbah. The visitor will find the pop art brooches of artist Kelly Witte, next to the delicate watercolors of Barbara Farrel in the same room an the funky metal sculpture of David Gaura and the hip pin-ups of Polar Ghost. This year also features family art makers including ceramists Julie Schilf and her sister rock artist Helen Sampson, wood artists Randy and Jan Vaccaro, and decorative gourd artist, Melody Bigalke and her daughters including Becky Bigalke of Rudbeckia Press. Printmaker Lisa Bigalke and ceramist Nate Hunter are both Racine Art Museum Fellowship winners.