KENOSHA — The 14th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale features 24 Racine and Kenosha artists joining together and organizing their own art and craft sale. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. There is no admission fee.
Original art available includes basketry, bookbinding, ceramics, collage, decorative gourds, drawing, fibers, blown and fused glass, jewelry, illustration, linocuts, painting, photography, silkscreen prints, sculpture, watercolor and wood.
In addition to seasoned artists like basket maker Pam Hermann and glass artist Jayne Herring there are also fresh Carthage College graduates in silk-screen printer Sinclair Myhre and illustrator Fatima Dabbah. The visitor will find the pop art brooches of artist Kelly Witte, next to the delicate watercolors of Barbara Farrel in the same room an the funky metal sculpture of David Gaura and the hip pin-ups of Polar Ghost. This year also features family art makers including ceramists Julie Schilf and her sister rock artist Helen Sampson, wood artists Randy and Jan Vaccaro, and decorative gourd artist, Melody Bigalke and her daughters including Becky Bigalke of Rudbeckia Press. Printmaker Lisa Bigalke and ceramist Nate Hunter are both Racine Art Museum Fellowship winners.
People are also reading…
Visitors will have the opportunity to ask the artists questions about their inspiration and media. Many of the artists teach at the Wustum Museum, Carthage College, Kenosha Public Museum, Hot Shot Glass and Lemon Street Gallery.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
'A Christmas Story' on stage at Theatre Guild
-
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights open to public
-
Working Artist Holiday Sale highlights Racine, Kenosha artists
- 44 updates