Work by fiber artist Darwall on view at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — "Collection Focus: Randy Darwall" is on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The exhibit debuts an archive of more than 135 scarves, shawls and garments by fiber artist Randy Darwall (1948-2017). Kaleidoscopic colors. Bold patterns. Lush fabrics. These are just a few of the many phrases that could be applied to this artist's iconic work.

Darwall combined an early interest in painting with a poetic sensibility. He created one-of-a-kind textiles that were meant to be both worn and seen, somehow imbuing the threads with his own organic spirituality. This capacity would lead him to interweave, metaphorically and literally, elements of an artistic vision with the everyday — bringing his interest in color and texture in line with his strong belief that what he made was activated in its function.

Dyed silk stands out as Darwall's material of choice, with metallic thread, wool, cashmere and chenille on hand as well. While the number of works are impressive, so too is the variety with different patterns, colorways and eras represented. In addition, as part of the archival supporting materials, RAM has been gifted textile works by other artists that served as inspiration for Darwall — several of which are included in this exhibition — and ephemera that document his career.