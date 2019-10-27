Tiger Woods is on the brink of making golf history.
The Masters champion held a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes in the fourth round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday in Inzai City, Japan.
Woods, who has led from the opening round of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan, carded three birdies against a lone bogey when the fourth round was suspended due to darkness. Combined with the third round he played earlier, Woods played a total of 29 holes on Sunday.
Play will re-start at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday.
“Today has been a long day in the saddle, so early wake-up call tomorrow and back at it again,” Woods said. “I’m gonna try to win, there is no doubt about that. I have a job to do tomorrow, start off from the 12th hole, it’s not one of the easiest of holes so right out of the gate I’ve got one of the hardest holes on the golf course.”
Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour. If he can hold onto his lead through the remaining seven holes on Monday, he will reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.
Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.
And he admitted that playing 29 on Sunday was a challenge, compared to the last time he played more than 18 holes when he used a cart.
“(It’s) a little bit different when you have to walk out here and squat up and down to read putts, all the little things that go into playing tournament golf.”
Matsuyama made things interesting when he finished with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. Before that he was five strokes back which would have put him in a difficult position on Monday.
“Three strokes behind right now,” Matsuyama said. “I have a lot of ground to make up tomorrow. I need to play well to even have a chance, but I will give it a shot and do my best.”
Matsuyama started the fourth round at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course three strokes back of Woods after completion of the third round earlier Sunday when Woods shot 4-under 66. In the fourth round, the Japanese star faltered with two bogeys on the front nine but made up for it with his two birdies on his final two holes.
Woods got off to a strong start to the fourth round with a birdie on the first hole.
His only trouble of the day came when his tee shot on the par-4 No. 4 went into the rough. His third shot was a routine chip shot from the side of the green that was short, barely reaching the green. He then two-putted for his only bogey of the fourth round.
Woods came right back with a birdie on the next hole and added another on the sixth.
Torrential rain washed out play on Friday prompting the second round to be moved to Saturday. To make up for the lost day, the players started the fourth round immediately after finishing the third to get in as many holes as possible.
Gary Woodland was tied in third place at 12-under with Sungjae Im, while Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field, was fifth at 11 under with just two holes to play.
LPGA: Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang at the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship at Busan, South Korea.
Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang’s three clinched it after hitting her 95-yard approach to four feet.
Kang, who birdied eight of her first 13 holes for a 64, and Jang, 65, finished with 19-under 269 totals. Kang won last week’s Shanghai tournament, the first of four LPGA events in Asia.
The Seoul-based Jang had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine, including on the par-4 17th that moved her into a tie for the lead.
On the first playoff hole, both players missed the 18th green, with Kang going over the green and Jang leaving her approach short. After two par saves, it was back to the 18th tee. Kang put her approach shot to 10 feet, but her birdie putt hit the hole and lipped out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.