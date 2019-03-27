Six years later, the Dell Technologies Match Play was all too familiar for Tiger Woods.
He was on the cusp of losing his fourth straight hole Wednesday when Woods poured in a 10-foot par putt, and Aaron Wise three-putted from 30 feet. Just like that, momentum swung in his favor. Woods won three of the next six holes and won his opening match.
The round-robin format is new to Woods, who last played this event in 2013.
He had never been to Austin Country Club in Texas.
What doesn’t change is the fickle nature of match play.
“I was up, the next thing I’m down in the match,” Woods said. “Looked like I was about ready to go 2 down through 11. All of a sudden, I’m all square. I’m up and throw away a hole with a three-putt. It’s one of those weird matches.”
And it was like that all over the place in the opening session of group play.
Jim Furyk, who only two weeks ago never imagined he would be in the 64-man field, was 3 down to Jason Day when he won three straight holes around the turn, and ultimately the last two holes to win.
Ian Poulter was on his way to atoning for his 8-and-6 quarterfinal loss last year to Kevin Kisner until he watched Kisner jar a wedge from 58 yards for eagle, forcing Poulter to birdie the last two holes to win.
Jordan Spieth birdied his last two holes for a halve against Billy Horschel, which felt bigger than that the way his year has gone.
Tennis
Roger Federer is through to the quarterfinals, having little trouble on the way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev at Miami Gardens, Fla., — needing only 61 minutes to prevail in a match where he committed a mere eight unforced errors. The match was supposed to be Tuesday and was pushed back a day because of rain.
So now, to win what would be his fourth Miami title, Federer will have to prevail four times in a five-day span. Next up for the No. 4 seed is a quarterfinal Thursday against No. 6 seed Kevin Anderson — a match between the two highest seeds left on the men’s side, and the biggest test yet for Anderson since his return from an elbow issue.
“I’m feeling really good,” Federer said. “Today’s match, I can be really happy with so I hope it’s going to give me some confidence for tomorrow.”
Federer leads the head-to-head against Anderson 5-1, the loss coming last year in the Wimbledon quarterfinals — Anderson winning 13-11 in the fifth set.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Simona Halep beat 18th-seeded Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Halep won the final six games against Qiang and would return to No. 1 in the world if she wins her semifinal match Thursday night against fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova — a 6-3, 6-4 winner over unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in an all-Czech Republic quarterfinal.
Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth at quarterback, signing former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert.
Gabbert entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.
Gabbert has appeared in 56 games, including 48 starts. He’s completed 842 of 1,498 passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.
Gabbert joins Ryan Griffin as a backup to Jameis Winston.
- The Dallas Cowboys have signed safety George Iloka, adding experience at a position that was a high priority going into the offseason.
Iloka started 76 of 83 games in his first six seasons, all with Cincinnati. The Bengals cut Iloka during the preseason last year and he played all 16 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018. Iloka turns 29 this month.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic has a strained right quadriceps and returned to Germany for treatment, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
The 20-year-old midfielder scored in the fourth minute of Tuesday night’s 1-1 exhibition tie against Ecuador, then left late in the first half because of the injury.
The USSF said Pulisic had an MRI after the game and was traveling to Borussia Dortmund, which will establish a timetable for his return.
Pulisic has been limited to 15 league matches and 25 overall this season for Borussia Dortmund. He tore a calf muscle last October and a thigh muscle in February, and lost playing time because of the emergence of 19-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho.
College basketball
Sophomore forward Kris Wilkes announced Wednesday that he was hiring an agent and declaring for the NBA draft, ending the college career of a prolific scorer on teams that largely struggled to fulfill their promise.
Wilkes was UCLA’s top scorer last season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on the way to being selected second-team All-Pac-12. But the Bruins finished 17-16 and did not qualify for the NCAA tournament one season after being one of the last teams selected and losing to St. Bonaventure in a play-in game.
