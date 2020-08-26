Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

“There’s nothing lucky about it,” he said.

Brent Suter came on to start the seventh and struck out the side. Devin Williams retired the side in order in the eighth. Josh Hader handled the ninth for his seventh save that gave the Brewers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

“Anytime that we’ve got the lead and we can get into that 6th, 7th inning or beyond, I think we’re in a good spot,” Woodruff said. “That’s kind of how our team’s been built over the last few years.”

Milwaukee answered with three runs off Luis Castillo (0-4) in their half of the fourth after the Reds grabbed a two-run lead on Mike Moustakas’ base hit in the top of the inning.

Christian Yelich scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error by first baseman Joey Votto. Gamel doubled home Keston Hiura before Arcia’s clutch base hit. Gamel was thrown out at the plate on a perfect throw from right fielder Nick Castellanos to keep it close.

Castillo pitched much better than his previous start, his shortest of the season. He allowed four run in 3⅓ innings in a 4-0 loss to Kansas City last Tuesday. Against the Brewers, he allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.