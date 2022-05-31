Woodcarver featured at Photographic Design

RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., will feature Norman Mattson as its guest artist during a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3.

In his professional engineering career, Mattson did product design and development, taking ideas and concepts and turning them into real products. Upon retirement, he had ample opportunity to meld his professional experience into the art of woodworking. His primary focus has been on creating furniture and cabinets.

For this exhibit, Mattson will display side tables and benches and an assortment of trivets and table runners. These pieces of art have live edges which retain the original characteristics of the tree, its shape and bark. The pieces were fabricated from a butternut tree that laid on the forest floor for more than 10 years.

Mattson's exhibit will be on display through June 28 but a few examples of his work will be at the gallery indefinitely. Photographic Design Gallery & Framing is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Call 262-633-9899 or email photodesign@tds.net.

