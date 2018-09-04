YORKVILLE — Women of all ages who enjoy a cappella singing are invited to join the Racine Chorus for an evening of friendship and refreshments at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (park behind the school for the main entrance).

Women do not need to know how to read sheet music. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.

