LYON, France — The Netherlands will play the United States for the Women’s World Cup title after Jackie Groenen sealed a 1-0 victory over Sweden in extra time on Wednesday night.
A slick passing sequence ended in the 99th minute with Groenen driving a shot from outside the penalty area past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. It was Groenen’s first goal of the tournament and it set up a meeting between the European champions and the reigning world champions back in the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.
And it means that for the first time since 2003, the final will include two female coaches. With Jill Ellis coaching the U.S. and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands, the run of three finals featuring a male coach comes to an end.
Progress for the Dutch women has been rapid. They only debuted at the World Cup in 2015 — reaching the round of 16 — but followed it up by winning the European Championship on home soil in 2017.
After a draining semifinal, the Dutch have one less day than the Americans to prepare for the title game and they will have to be more potent up front to overcome the athletic U.S.
The second semifinal was no match for the drama, tension and high energy of the previous night when the U.S. beat England 2-1.
The game featured few scoring chances and was only lit up by the goalkeeping in regulation time — particularly in the second half.
A shot from Nilla Fischer was creeping into the net in the 56th minute until Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal tipped it onto the post.
It was the crossbar that denied the Dutch in the 64th minute when a header from Vivianne Miedema was pushed onto the frame by Lindahl’s fingertips.
But the goalkeepers wouldn’t be relied on for a penalty shootout.
Groenen, who in May became the first overseas signing for new English Women’s Super League team Manchester United, produced a moment of brilliance in the first half of extra time for her first goal of the tournament.
The Swedes will have to settle for bronze if they can beat England on Saturday in Nice. But the focus for now will be on the health of Kosovare Asllani, who was carried off on a stretcher late in the game.
Lindahl’s effort comes up short
Lindahl was furious at the final whistle, ripping off her gloves and throwing them violently to the floor.
Then she aimed a kick at one of them, sending it flying.
“Sad, disappointed, upset, really,” Lindahl said. “I felt like we had a golden opportunity to take this team to the final, and we didn’t take it. Very disappointed. “
Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson understood.
“Football is very much about emotion,” he said. “However you react or respond is down to each individual.”
Sweden needed to do more than rely on its goalkeeper. The forwards didn’t have enough impact, especially considering Sweden’s best effort came when veteran defender Nilla Fischer’s shot was pushed onto the post by goalie Sari van Veenendaal.
“You’re not going to get a lot of chances against a team like this in a semifinal. It’s always about skill in these situations,” Gerhardsson said. “It’s not about being unlucky or lucky. Nilla’s attempt, it’s not about luck that it hit the post, it’s about scoring the chances you get.”
There simply wasn’t enough creativity from Gerhardsson’s side.
While Sweden center forward Stina Blackstenius’ hold-up play and excellent ability to turn both ways caused the Dutch backline problems, it also meant she was rarely in the penalty box and her teammates could rarely find her. Blackstenius came off in the second half of extra time.
Sweden’s lack of cutting edge was summed up near the end of injury time, when attacking midfielder Kosovare Asllani found some space on the left and clipped an inviting cross over the defense.
The Dutch fans watched nervously from the other end of the field as the ball sailed toward the unmarked back post. But there was no one there to take advantage of it.
“It’s difficult to play attacking football sometimes when you’re in possession. I don’t know if it was down to stamina (but) I felt we missed a few passes as well,” Gerhardsson said. “It might have been tiredness ... players hitting the ball when they find themselves in a position they shouldn’t be in.”
Sweden’s players formed a circle following the game to console each other after missing out on a second World Cup final. Sweden lost to Germany in 2003.
Lindahl broke away to applaud the Swedish fans behind the goal.
“A feeling of emptiness, really. You’re not angry, or sad,” Gerhardsson said. “Of course you’re not happy. You’re empty. That’s how I feel right now.”
