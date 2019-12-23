Women's volleyball: After defeat, Badgers have better days ahead

PITTSBURGH — The disappointment from the night before was still fresh in Kelly Sheffield’s mind as the sunshine poured through his hotel windows Sunday morning.

But that feeling was overpowered by a combination of pride and reward for a season that took his University of Wisconsin volleyball team within one step of the sport’s pinnacle and the optimism that even brighter days are on the horizon.

“The overwhelming feeling I’ve got is pride for our kids,” Sheffield said in the wake of Saturday night’s humbling 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 loss to Stanford in the championship match of the NCAA tournament. “They did exactly what you’d want them to do.

“When things weren’t going their way early in the year they picked themselves up, they dusted themselves off and they kept going back to work. And they kept doing it together. So many times in life when things don’t go their way, they separate or they pout or they give up. There just wasn’t any of that.