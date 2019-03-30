NCAA TOURNAMENT
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Saturday's results
At Greensboro, N.C.
Iowa 79, N.C. State 61
Baylor 93, South Carolina 68
Regional Championship
Monday's games
At Greensboro, N.C.
Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Friday's results
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi State 76, Arizona State 53
Oregon 63, South Dakota State 53
Regional Championship
Sunday's games
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi State (33-2) vs. Oregon (32-4), 1 p.m.
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Saturday's results
At Chicago
Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80
Stanford 55, Missouri State 46
Regional Championship
Monday's game
At Chicago
Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 8 p.m.
ALBANY REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Friday's results
At Albany, N.Y.
UConn 69, UCLA 61
Louisville 61, Oregon State 44
Regional Championship
Sunday's game
At Albany, N.Y.
UConn (34-2) vs. Louisville (32-3), 11 a.m.
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National Semifinals
Friday, April 5
Greensboro winner vs. Portland winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
Albany winner vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Sunday, April 7
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
