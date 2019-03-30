NCAA TOURNAMENT

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Saturday's results

At Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa 79, N.C. State 61

Baylor 93, South Carolina 68

Regional Championship

Monday's games

At Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Friday's results

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi State 76, Arizona State 53

Oregon 63, South Dakota State 53

Regional Championship

Sunday's games

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi State (33-2) vs. Oregon (32-4), 1 p.m.

CHICAGO REGIONAL

 

Regional Semifinals

Saturday's results

At Chicago

Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80

Stanford 55, Missouri State 46

Regional Championship

Monday's game

At Chicago

Notre Dame (33-3) vs. Stanford (31-4), 8 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL

 

Regional Semifinals

Friday's results

At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 69, UCLA 61

Louisville 61, Oregon State 44

Regional Championship

Sunday's game

At Albany, N.Y.

UConn (34-2) vs. Louisville (32-3), 11 a.m.

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National Semifinals

Friday, April 5

Greensboro winner vs. Portland winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Albany winner vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Sunday, April 7

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

