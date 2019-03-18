NEW YORK — Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the No. 1 seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament, leading a March Madness field that was revealed early thanks to a production error.
The bracket was mistakenly put out by ESPN hours before the network had scheduled its selection show. ESPN apologized and scrambled to air an early selection show to release the brackets while screenshots of the field were shared across social networks.
In 2016, the men's bracket was leaked during the selection show, reverberating on Twitter and elsewhere as fans wondered if the picks were accurate.
The No. 1 Lady Bears are the top team in the Greensboro Regional while defending champion Notre Dame is the first choice in Chicago. Mississippi State is the No. 1 team in the Portland Regional, where Oregon is the second seed. Louisville is the top choice in the Albany Regional, where No. 2 UConn potentially awaits.
"We're thrilled to have the season we've had. We played an outstanding schedule. At the end of the day, I thought we might be going to Albany as 1 or 2," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It's really great to be a 1 seed and we know there's a lot of work in front of us."
Walz won't coach the Cardinals' opening game against Robert Morris as he will be serving a one-game suspension for using profane language toward NCAA officials during the Final Four last year. The veteran coach said he expects to have the support of the UConn fans if his team reaches the Sweet 16 and plays in upstate New York. Maryland is the No. 3 seed in Albany and Oregon State is the 4.
It's the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren't a No. 1 seed. UConn will try to continue its record Final Four run, looking to advance that far for the 12th consecutive year.
Tennessee sneaked in to the field as an 11. The Lady Vols have been in every NCAA Tournament since the first one in 1982.
On the other end of the spectrum, Abilene Christian, Bethune-Cookman and Towson all are making their first NCAA tournament appearances.
The women's tournament begins Friday. The Final Four takes place in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, with the championship game two days later.
Other top seeds in Greensboro are No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 N.C. State and No. 4 South Carolina. The Gamecocks will play the first two rounds in Charlotte as the men's NCAA Tournament is being played on South Carolina's home court.
The Fighting Irish, led by Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale, will potentially play their first two games at home before only having to drive 90 minutes to Chicago for the regional. Other top teams in the Irish's region are Stanford, Iowa State and Texas A&M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.