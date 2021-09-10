Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz said he had no objections to the release conditions. Leutner’s family declined to speak.

The attack happened in May 2014, after Weier and Geyser invited Leutner to a sleepover. The next day they lured Leutner into the woods at a Waukesha park. Weier and Geyser left Leutner for dead, but she managed to crawl out of the woods and a passing bicyclist found her.

Police found Weier and Geyser later that day walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha. They later told investigators said they attacked Leutner because they thought it would make them Slender Man’s servants and prevent him from killing their families. After the stabbing they began walking to Slender Man’s mansion, they said.

The Slender Man character grew out of internet stories. He’s depicted as a spidery figure in a black suit with a blank white face. Sony Pictures released a movie about Slender Man stalking three girls in 2018. Weier’s father, Bill, blasted the film as an attempt to capitalize on a tragedy.

Weier eventually pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. Borhen sentenced her to 25 years at Winnebago in December 2017.