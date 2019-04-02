MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say they cited a driver who had a kid in her lap — the baby goat kind.
Marlborough police say they pulled the woman over on April Fool's Day when they saw her using her cellphone. They soon realized that she was driving without a valid license - and with the goat.
Police said the driver was a 60-year-old woman from Sullivan, New Hampshire. She was released on a citation for operating without a valid license. She also was counseled about distracted driving.
Police posted the encounter on Facebook, with the comment, "I wish this was another April Fool's joke baaaht it's not."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.