RACINE — A woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping after an alleged theft occurred at Walgreens.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a report of gift card theft at the Walgreens at 1920 Douglas Ave. Upon arriving in the area, officers located and later identified the suspect, Sabrina Thomas, 30, of Racine. When Thomas was confronted, officers returned the gift cards and the employees at Walgreens were satisfied.

However, on this occurrence, the employees at Walgreens said that Thomas “crossed the line,” saying expletives to employees. Thomas was taken to jail on outstanding warrants.

At the jail, Thomas “was not cooperative with the officer’s requests” and she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. At the hospital, Thomas continued to not cooperate. At one point, officials made an attempt to have Thomas drink water before being released, but Thomas “pretended to be asleep,” then screamed, threw her arms out and knocked a cup of water out of the nurse's hands.  

Thomas had appeared in court three times prior to Wednesday’s arrest since October of 2018, each on charges of disorderly conduct, released on bond in each case. As a condition of the bonds, Thomas was not to engage in any further criminal activity.

Thomas remained in custody as of 2 p.m. Thursday with bail set at $500. She is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

 

