Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the undefeated Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten). They are a victory away from matching the school's best start, and joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.

Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9 of 22 shooting for Indiana (12-3, 3-1). The Hoosiers won seven straight since losing at Duke.

NO. 25 IOWA 93, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 84: Jordan Bohannon scored a season-high 25 points, Tyler Cook had 16 and Iowa beat Nebraska at Iowa City, Iowa, snapping a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play.

Ryan Kriener added 14 points in his first career start for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3). They shot 29 of 32 from the free throw line in holding off the Huskers (11-4, 1-3).

NORTHWESTERN 68, ILLINOIS 66: A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Northwestern a victory over rival Illinois at Evanston, Ill., the Wildcats' first Big Ten victory of the season.

The junior forward missed a wild 3-point attempt with just under 20 seconds left, but Dererk Pardon grabbed the rebound and threw it back out to Turner for the game-winning basket.

Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Turner and Ryan Taylor had 12 points apiece and Anthony Gaines added 11 for Northwestern (10-5, 1-3).

Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Adonis De La Rosa added 12 for Illinois (4-11, 0-4), which has lost four straight.

Women's top 10

UCONN 81, HOUSTON 61: At Houston, Katie Lou Samuelson had 19 points, Napheesa Collier added 18 points and the top-ranked UConn Huskies rebounded from a rare regular-season loss.

Megan Walker had 14 points and seven rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield had 13 points and six assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points for UConn (12-1, 1-0 American), which had its streak of 126 consecutive regular-season wins snapped in a 68-57 loss to No. 8 Baylor on Thursday.

Octavia Barnes had 15 points, Serithia Hawkins added 10 points and Tatyana Hill added nine points for Houston (6-8, 0-1).

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 76, GEORGIA TECH 55: Jessica Shepard scored 19 points, most on layups, and Notre Dame (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) strengthened its case for the top spot in the Top 25 by overpowering Georgia Tech at Atlanta.

With No. 1 UConn's loss to Baylor on Thursday night, Notre Dame (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) could claim the top spot in Monday's new poll. UConn gave the Fighting Irish their only loss on Dec. 2.

Elizabeth Balogun led Georgia Tech (11-4, 1-1) with 14 points. Elizabeth Dixon had 12.

No. 3 LOUISVILLE 73, DUKE 51: Arica Carter had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers to help Louisville beat Duke at Durham, N.C.

Dana Evans added 16 points for the Cardinals (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed and shot 41 percent while giving the Blue Devils their most lopsided home loss in more than five years.

No. 5 OREGON 98, WASHINGTON STATE 58: Sabrina Ionescu extended her NCAA record to 15 triple-doubles and Ruthy Hebard scored a career-high 34 points to help Oregon race past Washington State at Eugene, Ore.

Ionescu had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Ducks (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight game. She became the 11th player in conference history to surpass 600 assists, and her 607th tied Oregon's career record.

No. 6 STANFORD 86, UCLA 80: DiJonai Carrington knocked down a key jumper with 24 seconds left and scored 30 points, Alanna Smith hit consecutive 3-pointers during a key third-quarter burst, and No. 6 Stanford (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) rallied past scrappy UCLA in the second half.

No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, No. 16 KENTUCKY 71: Anriel Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Chloe Bibby added 18 points and Mississippi State beat Kentucky at Starkville, Ky.

Mississippi State (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) has won four straight. Kentucky (14-2, 1-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped.

No. 8 BAYLOR 73, TEXAS TECH 56: Freshman Queen Egbo had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylor followed its victory over top-ranked UConn with a win against Texas Tech in its Big 12 opener at Lubbock, Texas.

The Lady Bears (11-1, 1-0), who have won the last eight Big 12 titles, went ahead to stay by scoring the last seven points of the first quarter. Egbo then hit a short jumper on her first shot of the game in the opening seconds of the second quarter, making it 24-16.

No. 9 N.C. STATE 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 69: Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 31 points and North Carolina State cruised to a victory over Boston College, raising its record to 15-0 for the best start in school history.

MISSOURI 66, No. 10 TENNESSEE 64: Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points and Haley Troup added a career-high 16 points as Missouri (13-3, 2-0)  edged Tennessee at Knoxville, Tenn., for its fifth consecutive victory.

Tennessee's Rennia Davis missed a jumper that would have put the Lady Volunteers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) ahead with less than five seconds left and then missed a hurried shot at the buzzer.

