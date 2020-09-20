WNBA postpones game between Storm and Lynx due to COVID-19

“We want to make sure we have all the data and testing if someone is affected with COVID,” Engelbert said. “We can isolate them and take care of their safety. Hopefully we’ll get good data over the next 24 to 48 hours. Hopefully get back on the court for Game 1 on Tuesday. We will test them tonight and have additional testing on those players that had inconclusive results.”

Engelbert, along with players’ union head Terri Jackson, went into the Connecticut locker room after the Sun’s semifinal series win over Las Vegas to tell the players about what had happened.

“None of us knew what was going on of course,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said after his team’s win. “Cathy came and spoke to our teams. We’ve done a great job of keeping COVID out of our bubble. I hope these are false positives. The thing that is concerning is the multiple positives.”

The commissioner also talked to the Las Vegas coaches about it. The Aces had gone through an inconclusive test result in the regular season; Lindsay Allen had to miss a game because of one.

Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said in a postgame interview that the league had sent an email to the four teams still playing to outline the potential problem of inconclusive positive results.