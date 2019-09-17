Playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-5

Washington vs. Las Vegas

Connecticut vs. Los Angeles

Tuesday

Los Angeles at Connecticut, late.

Las Vegas at Washington, late.

Thursday

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

