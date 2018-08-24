Playoffs

SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Seattle vs. Phoenix

Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Atlanta vs. Washington

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

