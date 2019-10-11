Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics capped an eventful WNBA season with the team's first championship.
A year that began with the league missing some of its top players because of injuries and rest ended with a compelling five-game championship series.
Delle Donne battled through injuries all season, a broken nose early on and then three herniated disks in her back in the Finals. None of it mattered. She wouldn't be denied her first title.
It helped that Finals MVP Emma Meesseman was back after missing last year to play with the Belgian national team. She scored 22 points in Washington's 89-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.
Delle Donne, a seven-year veteran and two-time MVP, came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago. She grew up in Delaware, about an hour from the capital.
"It feels phenomenal, my goodness, feels so good. Hard to put it into words," said Delle Donne, who fell short in two previous Finals appearances. "To win it with such a great group of people. We wanted to win it for the person next to us. We'll remember this season."
