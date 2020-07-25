WNBA In another bubble, another season starts

News faces

No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu is one of seven rookies on the New York Liberty roster this season — the most of any team in the league and the most to be on a roster in at least a decade. While Ionescu is one of the most recognizable new players in the WNBA, there are a bunch of talented first-year players expected to make an impact, including Satou Sabally (Dallas), Bella Alarie (Dallas), Chennedy Carter (Atlanta) and Ruthy Hebard (Chicago). There are also two new coaches in the league with Walt Hopkins taking over the New York Liberty and Marianne Stanley coaching the Indiana Fever.

Shortened season

Teams will play 22 games this year facing all the other franchises twice. There will be no fans in attendance and no travel to other cities which should save some of the grind on the bodies of the players. The playoff format will be the same as its been for the past few years with the top eight teams making the postseason and the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds getting byes to the semifinals. The first two rounds will be single-elimination playoff games.

Big fans

Many NBA players are big WNBA fans — Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Rudy Gobert, Bradley Beal, John Wall and many others have been courtside for games in recent years.