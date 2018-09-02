PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-5)
Seattle 2, Phoenix 2
Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT
Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66
Sunday, Sept. 2: Phoenix 86, Seattle 84
Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Atlanta 2, Washington 2
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76
Sunday, Sept. 2: Washington 97, Atlanta 76
Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.